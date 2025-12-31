Princess Olympia of Greece could be Hailey Bieber's twin in animal print bikini

Princess Olympia of Greece is an accomplished fashionista, and on Christmas Day, she proved just that as she surprised with her unusual festive attire. The 29-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal was seen spending the big day on a boat, and though the location was undisclosed, it was abundant in crashing waves and beaming sunshine.

Olympia was seen donning a zebra print string bikini, styled with a paisley print red bandana on her head, and oval sunglasses. The royal could have easily been model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, who took to Instagram in May 2025 to share a mirror selfie where she donned a bikini that was almost identical to Olympia's.

String bikinis proved popular among A-listers in 2025, from Hailey to her bestie Kendall Jenner, as well as singer Dua Lipa and actress Jessica Alba. The style was a hit with the style set due to its alignment with a minimal, clean sense of style and also for practical reasons – less fabric means a more even sun tan! The synthetic fabric also makes it perfect for a day at sea, as it dries quickly and is durable against salt and sun.

Meanwhile, animal print has seen a huge revival this summer and into the winter season, with the likes of Mariah Carey donning zebra print ski-wear this month. While Olympia's choice mirrors the 'minimalist animalia' trend championed by Rhode founder Hailey earlier this year, signaling a shift from the 'Quiet Luxury' of 2024 to more daring, texture-heavy prints for 2026.

Princess Olympia's 2025 in looks

Princess Olympia may have opted for a bikini moment to round off 2025, but the year has been full of fabulous looks. As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I am always up-to-date with the latest royal fashion moments. I adore Olympia's style as she often favours crisp tailoring, but is never afraid to embrace a touch of sparkle. 2025 was her year, with the royal being appointed as the first-ever Contributing Editor for Moda Operandi, cementing her fashionista status. Keep scrolling to see my top looks of hers from this year…

© Getty Sparkles in silver On 4 December, Princess Olympia attended the red carpet premiere of Brunello Cucinelli's documentary, Brunello, Il Visionario Garbato, at Cinecittà film studio in Rome. She looked straight out of the 1920s in a sparkly tasselled dress with a square neckline.



© Getty Little black dress On 15 October, Olympia proved that an LBD is a classic for a reason as she oozed chic at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Her mini dress featured straps and an unusual halterneckline and was styled with killer heels.

© Getty Summer style In May, the princess attended the Moda Operandi pre-Met Gala cocktail party at The Twenty Two Hotel in New York City. Ahead of the biggest night in fashion, Olympia stepped out in a slinky nautical-print dress with silver peep-toe heels that would have fit into any noughties It-girl's wardrobe.

© Getty Gorgeous in green In February, it was all about London Fashion Week. Olympia made an appearance alongside fashion designer and model Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the Burberry show in a khaki pinstripe ensemble featuring an oversized belt.

Who is Princess Olympia?

Born Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, the royal is the granddaughter of Constantine II of Greece and Anne-Marie of Denmark, who were the last King and Queen of the Hellenes. Despite the Greek monarchy's abolishment in 1973, Olympia still holds the title of princess.

Having been born at Weill Cornell Medical Centre in Lenox Hill, New York, the princess spent much of her childhood between New York and London. She is a goddaughter of King Charles.

The sister of Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseas Kimon, and Prince Aristidis-Stavros, Olympia studied photography at Parsons School of Design in New York before completing her studies with a degree in Fashion Business and Marketing from New York University's Gallatin School of Individualised Study.

Since she has modelled for top-end designers, including Dolce & Gabbana, and is often spotted at fashion events, such as the Gucci Spring Summer 2026 show during Milan Fashion Week in September.