Harriet Sperling is a royal fashionista in the making in swishiest £375 skirt

This Twixmas, Peter Phillips, the only son of Princess Anne, stepped out for a significant first as he brought his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, along for her first Sandringham Christmas. Despite skipping the annual Christmas Day church service and walkabout, Peter and his love stepped out on 28 December, joining King Charles for Sunday mass at the royal estate in Norfolk.

NHS nurse Harriet proved she is a royal fashionista in the making as she sported brands adored by the Duchess of Edinburgh, who just happened to also be in attendance at the church service with her husband, Prince Edward.

© Getty Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips attended the Sunday morning church service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, Norfolk

Harriet Sperling's country chic for first Sandringham Christmas

The future Mrs Phillips channelled country girl chic perfectly with her swishy £375 'Rose' skirt by Beulah London, which featured a tiered silhouette, checked design, and cinched waistline. The shin-grazing number was paired with the coordinating 'Vesta' jacket, which came with a high velvet-lined neckline and cuffs to match.

© Getty Harriet styled the Beulah set with a velvet headband

The pops of aubergine in the Beulah co-ord teamed nicely with her Anya Hindmarch crossbody bag, which, according to Royal British Fashion on Instagram, was in the colourway 'Orchid Purple'. Rounding off the look were a pair of suede boots, the 'Sinatra' style by Penelope Chilvers, as well as a knotted headband by Jane Taylor Millinery and earrings by Kiki McDonough.

Harriet makes a style statement

Harriet has stepped out with Peter on only a small number of occasions since they went public with their relationship on the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024, but royal watchers are certainly getting to grips with the hallmarks of her style – understated tailoring, soft seasonal colours, and dainty jewels to accessorise.

© Getty Peter Phillips' new partner Harriet Sterling was at the Badminton Trials last May and met Queen Camilla

Harriet also wore Beulah London when she made her Royal Ascot debut with Peter in June, proving that as she steps into this new chapter with Princess Anne's son by her side, she will champion British brands in her dressing.

A source close to Harriet and Peter told HELLO! on the day: "They both enjoyed Christmas Day with Harriet's family, and today went to Sandringham for the day to enjoy the rest of the festivities with the royal family and do the more formal part of things there. Harriet effortlessly fits in and is at home in that whole environment, and they are both enjoying spending time with his family."

Harriet and Peter's love story

The lovebirds met in 2024 at a sporting event involving their daughters (Peter shares Savannah, 15, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, while Harriet shares a 13-year-old daughter with an ex-partner). Months of dating culminated in Peter popping the question in August 2025.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips made a stylish pair at Royal Ascot 2025

At the time, the couple shared their news exclusively with HELLO! and released two photos which showed off Harriet's stunning engagement ring.

HELLO! exclusively revealed that Harriet's diamond engagement ring was chosen by her husband-to-be from Pragnell, a Mayfair jeweller that is largely considered one of the world's finest outlets for jewellery and luxury watches.

It also has a history of royal commissions, having acquired Philip Antrobus, the mastermind behind the three-carat round brilliant diamond engagement ring given to Queen Elizabeth II upon her engagement to Prince Philip in 1946.

Harriet is welcomed into the fold

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, said: "This is wonderful news for Peter and Harriet, but also the wider royal family. Peter is close to the King and to his cousins, and Harriet seems to have been warmly welcomed into the fold."

© Getty Images Harriet has built a relationship with Peter's mother Anne and sister Zara

Meanwhile, royal photographer James Whatling, who has photographed Peter and Harriet several times, told us: "We were waiting for this news. You can't watch this couple for too long without noticing how close they are; they're so tactile, and they're clearly so in love. It was only a matter of time."