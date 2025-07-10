Harriet Sperling is a Wimbledon fashion icon in cropped blouse with blondest hair

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling were the ultimate Wimbledon power couple on Wednesday as they stepped out for day 10 of the tennis championship.

The girlfriend of Princess Anne's son, 45, looked just like a royal in a beautiful pastel ensemble. Harriet sported a pale blue cropped blouse by sustainable fashion label, Wiggy Kit, which featured a keyhole neckline, puffed three-quarter-length sleeves with white floral embroidery.

She also wore the brand's matching linen floaty skirt with floral embroidery across the top. For her accessories, the NHS nurse carried a sky blue Aspinal of London handbag and wore a pair of sunglasses from Peter's sister Zara Tindall's go-to brand, Finlay & Co.

© PA Images via Getty Images Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London

© Getty Images

For her shoes, Harriet elongated her silhouette with a pair of heeled Penelope Chilvers sandals in a tan hue. As far as her beauty look, the mother of one rocked a subtle smokey eye, a bouncy blow-dry a la Princess Kate to highlight her honey blonde highlights, and rocked a bold red manicure.

© Shutterstock Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in the Royal Box on Centre Court

For added sparkle, she wore a pair of Monica Vinader earrings and a simple pendant necklace.

Harriet Sperling's summer wardrobe highlights

Harriet's appearance at Wimbledon comes after she accompanied Peter to Royal Ascot. She looked radiant in a Beulah London dress in a vibrant canary yellow hue.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips made a stylish pair

The frock featured a crew neckline, puffed sleeves, and a belted waistline. The lemon 'Sienna' dress was paired with suede pumps by Emmy London, another royally-approved brand, and her netted hat by Nicola de Selincourt.

© UK Press via Getty Images Harriet wore her hair in loose waves

Two days prior, she was seen getting along nicely with members of the royal family, including the King and her partner's cousin, Princess Beatrice.

Zara Tindall was even seen helping Harriet with her hat that accessorised her 'Harrogate' white boucle jacket by Suzannah London and the brand's matching skirt.

© Getty Zara Tindall helped her brother's girlfriend with her hat

Following in the equestrian interests of Peter's family, Harriet has also accompanied him to a number of horse trial events. Last September, she joined her royal beau at the Burghley Horse Trials in the Dilli Grey 'Fifi Boho Midaxi Dress' under Boden's ' Borg Button Gilet in Dijon', styled with white trainers and tortoiseshell shades.

© Getty Harriet wore a pink dress while at the Burghley Horse Trials in September

In fact, Peter and Harriet made their public debut at an equestrian event. Harriet wore a floaty blue dress as she joined her partner and his daughters, Savannah and Isla, on the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials last May.