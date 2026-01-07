Zara Tindall escapes the snow and re-emerges in Australia in vibrant summer dress

The UK may be covered in a blanket of snow and ice, but Zara Tindall is enjoying a warmer climate as she is currently in Australia, enjoying the Magic Millions horse racing event.

The Seven's Horse Racing Instagram account shared a video of the 44-year-old royal alongside her husband, Mike, taking part in some commentary. The caption read: "Zara and Mike love the Magic Millions, can relate." The sport-loving duo looked perfectly at home on camera as they gave their verdict on the action.

As a fashion editor who has specialised in royal style for over eight years, I was mesmerised by Zara's statement shirt dress, which was by sustainable fashion brand ALÉMAIS. The tailored design, which features a plethora of vibrant blue tones, also has arabesque, tropical patterns printed on the fabric.

The standout style had a collared neckline and a lovely, adjustable, tie-waist belt. Keeping her blonde hair back and sporting minimal jewellery, the mother-of-three let the statement dress shine.

Zara Tindall's stylist

Zara's look was put together by stylist Annie Miall. The Australian-born professional is widely considered to have totally transformed Princess Anne's daughter Zara's wardrobe since she started curating her look in 2020. The royal's fashion stance has evolved from classic-led to far more daring and colour-coded over the years, and she now wears a variety of stunning getups, dreamed up by Annie. Zara is regularly dressed in the finest labels, selected by the talented professional, from UK-based labels Laura Green, Fairfax & Favor and ME+EM, to firm royal favourites such as Emilia Wickstead and Zimmermann.

© Getty Images Zara's look has evolved over the years

Annie documents many of Zara's outfit details on her own Instagram feed, which she made public five years ago and has been mesmerising royal fashion fans ever since with her ensembles. Annie also puts together looks for Autumn Phillips, Zara's former sister-in-law, who was married to her brother Peter.

© Getty Zara nows wear a plethora of stunning dresses

What is Magic Millions?

Magic Millions is Australia's leading thoroughbred auction house and racing carnival. It takes place on the Gold Coast and is admired by equestrian lovers. King Charles' niece Zara has been attending the venue for over 13 years. In 2012, she was announced as the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador following her silver medal win at the London Olympics, and in 2015, her role was elevated from Ambassador to Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women.