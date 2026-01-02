Princess Kate, Zara Tindall, and Princess Beatrice's royal style pact we all missed

Great minds dress alike - the royal cousins have all sported coordinated winter style in the past two weeks

Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall, and Princess Beatrice
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
It's been a busy few weeks for the royal family. The festive season is one they embrace profusely, appearing at many events and, of course, partaking in the royal walkabout on Christmas Day in Sandringham, where the waiting public has a chance to connect with them in person.

There are also appearances at the royal Christmas lunch and Cheltenham racecourse, too. As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I couldn't help but notice a recurring theme with three of the royal ladies in the latter part of 2025 - the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and Zara Tindall. The stylish trio have all worn tweed coat dresses in the same shades, and each of the coats, although by different designers, is expertly structured in shape. If the ladies stood next to each other, one might observe a serious style synchronicity.

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Christmas is a busy time for the royal household

The Princess of Wales

Media Image© AFP via Getty Images

Kate looked so stylish in her Blazé Milano coat

Let's start with the Princess of Wales. On the morning of Christmas Day, Kate positively radiated sunshine as she headed to Sandringham Church. Alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the popular royal stopped to chat and offer her Yuletide well-wishes to fans. Kate wore her favourite checked burgundy and brown coat by Blazé Milano, complete with a matching fascinator.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital wearing a brown check coat with red turtleneck and matching handbag© Getty Images

Kate wore the same design at the Royal Marsden Hospital

The Italian design is double-breasted and has bold, graduated pockets. The royal has worn it four times before, including at the start of 2025 for a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she was treated for cancer.


Zara Tindall

Zara looked stunning in her L'AGENCE coat© Â©Kelvin Bruce

Zara's coat was designed by L'AGENCE

Just shy of a week later, Zara Tindall took the Cheltenham New Year's Day races by storm in yet another fabulous dress coat. Braving the icy conditions, the wife of former England rugby star Mike Tindall delighted onlookers with her glorious dress coat, which was designed by L'AGENCE. Zara's coat looked just like Kate's, because it had not only the double-breasted design and bold pocket detail, but it featured the same nut-brown colourway, flecked with splashes of burgundy. It was slightly lighter than Kate's, but we think you can agree that it was particularly similar.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham,© PA Images via Getty Images

Beatrice's coat was by Cara Cara

Also on Christmas Day, Beatrice put her own unique spin on the heritage print, choosing to don a belted trench coat by US-based fashion brand Cara Cara. The redhead royal, who has a famously keen interest in designer fashion, donned the brand's 'Charlie Trench'. The tailored style was belted at the waist and had a cappuccino colourway running through it. The royal also added an elegant pillbox hat in burgundy, which topped off the classic tone of the look perfectly.


How long has the heritage print been in fashion?

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during their visit to the newly renovated gardens Natural History Museum on September 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images

The royal family have a long-standing love affair with heritage checks

Heritage print has been around for many years. It originated in Scotland, back in the Middle Ages, and by the 18th century, it had become a symbol of the country. The royals' love for consistently wearing the print also gives it an aristocratic connotation.

Vivienne Westwood revived it through popular culture during the 70s, and now it has an almost 'Sloane Ranger' feel, which has been embraced by modern fashion designers such as Ralph Lauren.

How to style a heritage print coat like the royal ladies

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© Getty

The heritage print is a timeless fashion trend

Heritage prints are known for being timeless and have deep connotations with the great British countryside, something the royal family has steadily embraced. The check pattern is often embossed on luxurious fabrics like Kate, Zara and Beatrice's tweed coats and never fails to make a statement.

As a fashion editor, I would recommend embracing this timeless trend, particularly in coat form, as it's the easiest way to add elegance to your wardrobe. If you pick a structured coat featuring the print, choosing a lighter, brown-toned colourway like the royals, it will flatter all skin tones and can be worn consistently throughout the year.

I would also suggest keeping everything else simple - no matching accessories - just bold items like a top-handle handbag or streamlined shoes, making the statement print of the coat the focus point. Notice how the royal cousins were all wearing uncomplicated handbags alongside their coats? They chose arm candy in simple tones, rather than matching, jarring prints. This makes for a classic finish that is timelessly elegant.

