Princess Kate, Zara Tindall, and Princess Beatrice's royal style pact we all missed

It's been a busy few weeks for the royal family. The festive season is one they embrace profusely, appearing at many events and, of course, partaking in the royal walkabout on Christmas Day in Sandringham, where the waiting public has a chance to connect with them in person.

There are also appearances at the royal Christmas lunch and Cheltenham racecourse, too. As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I couldn't help but notice a recurring theme with three of the royal ladies in the latter part of 2025 - the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and Zara Tindall. The stylish trio have all worn tweed coat dresses in the same shades, and each of the coats, although by different designers, is expertly structured in shape. If the ladies stood next to each other, one might observe a serious style synchronicity.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Christmas is a busy time for the royal household

The Princess of Wales

© AFP via Getty Images Kate looked so stylish in her Blazé Milano coat Let's start with the Princess of Wales. On the morning of Christmas Day, Kate positively radiated sunshine as she headed to Sandringham Church. Alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the popular royal stopped to chat and offer her Yuletide well-wishes to fans. Kate wore her favourite checked burgundy and brown coat by Blazé Milano, complete with a matching fascinator.



© Getty Images Kate wore the same design at the Royal Marsden Hospital The Italian design is double-breasted and has bold, graduated pockets. The royal has worn it four times before, including at the start of 2025 for a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she was treated for cancer.





Zara Tindall

© Â©Kelvin Bruce Zara's coat was designed by L'AGENCE Just shy of a week later, Zara Tindall took the Cheltenham New Year's Day races by storm in yet another fabulous dress coat. Braving the icy conditions, the wife of former England rugby star Mike Tindall delighted onlookers with her glorious dress coat, which was designed by L'AGENCE. Zara's coat looked just like Kate's, because it had not only the double-breasted design and bold pocket detail, but it featured the same nut-brown colourway, flecked with splashes of burgundy. It was slightly lighter than Kate's, but we think you can agree that it was particularly similar.

Princess Beatrice

© PA Images via Getty Images Beatrice's coat was by Cara Cara Also on Christmas Day, Beatrice put her own unique spin on the heritage print, choosing to don a belted trench coat by US-based fashion brand Cara Cara. The redhead royal, who has a famously keen interest in designer fashion, donned the brand's 'Charlie Trench'. The tailored style was belted at the waist and had a cappuccino colourway running through it. The royal also added an elegant pillbox hat in burgundy, which topped off the classic tone of the look perfectly.





How long has the heritage print been in fashion?

© GC Images The royal family have a long-standing love affair with heritage checks Heritage print has been around for many years. It originated in Scotland, back in the Middle Ages, and by the 18th century, it had become a symbol of the country. The royals' love for consistently wearing the print also gives it an aristocratic connotation. Vivienne Westwood revived it through popular culture during the 70s, and now it has an almost 'Sloane Ranger' feel, which has been embraced by modern fashion designers such as Ralph Lauren.

How to style a heritage print coat like the royal ladies