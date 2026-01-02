Zara Tindall begins 2026 with her crowd-pleasing fashion 'secret weapon'

Zara wore the 'Kolina Plaid Long Coat' by L'AGENCE

Zara always looks chic at the races, no matter the weather conditions. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over 15 years, I've noticed that the way she does this is to opt for a show-stopping statement coat, which cements any ensemble together and carries her look.

A coat that adds impact is a great item to have as it becomes the central focus of your outfit, particularly at events that take place outside, where there isn't a need to remove your outerwear staple.

Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander agrees. "The dress coat is a simple way of elevating your outfit with minimal effort needed."