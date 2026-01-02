Zara Tindall begins 2026 with her crowd-pleasing fashion 'secret weapon'

Keeping suitably cosy in the Baltic conditions, Zara wore a brown turtle-neck dress underneath the coat and added a bespoke teal velvet Camilla Rose Millinery headband, a pair of brown leather Fairfax & Favor high-heeled boots and some leather gloves. Pinned to one of her lapels was a Jockey Club name tag that bore her moniker.
Zara's style secret
Zara wore the 'Kolina Plaid Long Coat' by L'AGENCE
A coat that adds impact is a great item to have as it becomes the central focus of your outfit, particularly at events that take place outside, where there isn't a need to remove your outerwear staple.
Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander agrees. "The dress coat is a simple way of elevating your outfit with minimal effort needed."
Zara's best dress coats
Zara looked beautiful in this L.K.Bennett coat
2025
In January last year, Zara went all out for the Festival Trials Day. King Charles' niece looked polished as ever in her checked coat from L.K. Bennett, which featured daring faux fur detail at the cuffs and neckline. She added leather knee-high boots from Fairfax & Favor and a striking ruffled headband from Camilla Rose Millinery.
Zara has been known to wear cape coats, too
In December, the 43-year-old daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, was spotted on day two of the Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham, sporting a glamorous caped coat by high street favourite Karen Millen. The £369 number boasted a sharp collar for extra structure and a waist-cinching belt.
Zara looked chic in this Fairfax and Favor trenchcoat
2024
At Cheltenham, once again, in 2024, as part of the April Meeting, Zara sported a sculpted khaki-toned number by Fairfax & Favor that looked both seasonal yet timeless. She added black ankle boots and a matching bag, which she wore cross-body.
Zara wore a beautiful burgundy coat and matching headband
2024
On Christmas Day in 2024, Zara looked glamorous as she took part in the annual Christmas Day walkabout on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, after the church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.
Ever fashionable Zara looked the perfect mix of sartorial elegance with a modern twist, donning a stunning coat in a bold burgundy hue. The cranberry colourway amped up her dark knitwear underneath, and she accessorised with black suede heeled boots and Lalage Beaumont's 'Odette Mini Dolomite Pebble Print' handbag in the same burgundy shade.
How to choose a Zara-Tindall-approved statement coat for your body type
Stylist Martine shares with HELLO! her simple style guide to find the right dress coat for you
"The hardest part of finding the right dress coat for you is selecting one that flatters your body shape," explains Martine.
Hourglass
"Look for a dress coat with a cinched-in waist; this can either be via the addition of a belt or a coat that is tailored at the waist," Rebecca Adlington's stylist explains.
Pear shape
"Dress coats and jackets with a wide lapel and structured shoulder will balance your wider bottom and create the illusion of an hourglass silhouette," Martine muses.
Apple
"Dress coats that have no defined waist (shift or empire line) will be your best friend as they will skim over your body. Avoid adding a belt as this can highlight any areas where you're less confident," she advises.