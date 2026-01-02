Zara Tindall begins 2026 with her crowd-pleasing fashion 'secret weapon'

The daughter of the Princess Royal is rarely seen without a chic dress coat and started 2026 with a brand new version

Zara Tindall looking to right in petrol blue hat and coat© Getty

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall looked the epitome of regality at the Cheltenham New Year's Day races, and onlookers were delighted to see a glimpse of her fabulous new outfit, which featured yet another glorious dress coat.

The mother-of-three wore a double-breasted design that was crafted in a soft, toffee-nut brown and infused with a delicate cream hue. Designed by L'AGENCE, the tweed wool coat also featured flashes of green and orange throughout the heritage pattern.

Zara looked stunning in her L'AGENCE coat© Â©Kelvin Bruce
Mike and Zara Tindall rang in the new year with a family outing to the Cheltenham New Year's Day races. The daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-rugby player husband treated their three children to premium seats at the annual horse racing spectacle in Gloucestershire on January 1. Spotted enjoying themselves in the Royal Box at Cheltenham Racecourse's Princess Royal Stand, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Louis, four, spent quality time with their parents, Mike, 47, and Zara, 44, as they joined revellers welcoming 2026 at the famous sporting grounds. Keep reading to see the best pictures from their fun day out… © James Whatling

Zara teamed her coat with a dazzling headband

Keeping suitably cosy in the Baltic conditions, Zara wore a brown turtle-neck dress underneath the coat and added a bespoke teal velvet Camilla Rose Millinery headband, a pair of brown leather Fairfax & Favor high-heeled boots and some leather gloves. Pinned to one of her lapels was a Jockey Club name tag that bore her moniker.

Zara's style secret

Zara wore the 'Kolina Plaid Long Coat' by L'AGENCE

Zara always looks chic at the races, no matter the weather conditions. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over 15 years, I've noticed that the way she does this is to opt for a show-stopping statement coat, which cements any ensemble together and carries her look.

A coat that adds impact is a great item to have as it becomes the central focus of your outfit, particularly at events that take place outside, where there isn't a need to remove your outerwear staple.

Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander agrees. "The dress coat is a simple way of elevating your outfit with minimal effort needed."

 Zara's best dress coats

Zara Tindall in houndstooth coat and sunglasses© Getty

Zara looked beautiful in this L.K.Bennett coat

2025

In January last year, Zara went all out for the Festival Trials Day. King Charles' niece looked polished as ever in her checked coat from L.K. Bennett, which featured daring faux fur detail at the cuffs and neckline. She added leather knee-high boots from Fairfax & Favor and a striking ruffled headband from Camilla Rose Millinery.

Zara Tindall attends day 1 'Champion Day' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 12, 2024 in Cheltenham© Getty

Zara has been known to wear cape coats, too

In December, the 43-year-old daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips, was spotted on day two of the Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham, sporting a glamorous caped coat by high street favourite Karen Millen. The £369 number boasted a sharp collar for extra structure and a waist-cinching belt.  

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall walking at Cheltenham Racecourse© Getty

Zara looked chic in this Fairfax and Favor trenchcoat

2024

At Cheltenham, once again, in 2024, as part of the April Meeting, Zara sported a sculpted khaki-toned number by Fairfax & Favor that looked both seasonal yet timeless. She added black ankle boots and a matching bag, which she wore cross-body.  

Zara Tindall looked beautiful in burgundy© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Zara wore a beautiful burgundy coat and matching headband

2024

On Christmas Day in 2024, Zara looked glamorous as she took part in the annual Christmas Day walkabout on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, after the church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Ever fashionable Zara looked the perfect mix of sartorial elegance with a modern twist, donning a stunning coat in a bold burgundy hue. The cranberry colourway amped up her dark knitwear underneath, and she accessorised with black suede heeled boots and Lalage Beaumont's 'Odette Mini Dolomite Pebble Print' handbag in the same burgundy shade.

How to choose a Zara-Tindall-approved statement coat for your body type

Zara Tindall in burgundy coat and fascinator© Getty

Stylist Martine shares with HELLO! her simple style guide to find the right dress coat for you

"The hardest part of finding the right dress coat for you is selecting one that flatters your body shape," explains Martine.

  • Hourglass

"Look for a dress coat with a cinched-in waist; this can either be via the addition of a belt or a coat that is tailored at the waist," Rebecca Adlington's stylist explains.

  • Pear shape

"Dress coats and jackets with a wide lapel and structured shoulder will balance your wider bottom and create the illusion of an hourglass silhouette," Martine muses.

  • Apple

"Dress coats that have no defined waist (shift or empire line) will be your best friend as they will skim over your body. Avoid adding a belt as this can highlight any areas where you're less confident," she advises.

