Princess Kate revives 19-year-old accessory from solo outing before royal wedding

The Princess of Wales switched up the annual tradition of sharing a new portrait to mark her birthday. On 9 January, the wife of Prince William marked her 44th birthday by taking to social media with a new video to wrap up her Mother Nature series, which has involved her narrating a video for each of the four seasons.

Kate's poignant video saw her revive an accessory that she first wore 19 years ago to the 2007 Cheltenham Festival – a brown and blue paisley cashmere scarf by Katherine Hooker. This outing was a solo one as her then-boyfriend, Prince William, was not in attendance. However, Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Tindall , both made an appearance at the equestrian event.

Kate rewears her It-girl accessory © Kensington Palace / Will Warr Kate wore a green trench coat and Baker Boy cap with the throwback scarf In her birthday video, the princess wore the scarf by Katherine Hooker with her Barbour x Alexa Chung 'Elfie' jacket with her Iris & Ink 'Eloise' jumper underneath. She added Penelope Chilvers' 'Long Tassel Boots in Conker' and a baker boy hat by The House of Bruar to round the look off.

© Getty Prince William's then-girlfriend Kate Middleton attended the final day of Cheltenham Festival on 16 March 2007 Meanwhile, for a day at the races 19 years ago, a then-25-year-old Kate, who worked as an accessories buyer for the fashion retailer Jigsaw during that year, styled the scarf with a pale blue tweed blazer, also by Katherine Hooker, with a brown swishy skirt, beret-style hat, knee-high boots, and shoulder bag – very noughties.

Kate kicks off 2026 with a suit look © Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala The Princess of Wales sported her Roland Mouret suit Kate's 44th birthday video came just hours after she joined Prince William for a visit to Charing Cross Hospital in west London to highlight the work of NHS staff and volunteers. For this engagement, which was her first of the year, the royal chose her maroon Roland Mouret suit, as identified by Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, with a sleeveless blouse by ME + EM in the same deep red hue and De Mellier's 'Midi Hudson' bag.

© Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala The Princess of Wales and Prince William visited Charing Cross Hospital For her monochrome moment, Kate chose the colour of the season – burgundy. Constance Richardson, a London-based stylist specialising in colour analysis, spoke exclusively to us previously about the symbolism behind burgundy. She explained: "It suggests depth, maturity and opulence. It's a sophisticated alternative to classic red, especially for autumn and winter appearances."