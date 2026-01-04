Queen Mary copies Princess Kate in sheer lace ballgown – and no one noticed

King Frederik's wife looked just like Prince William's wife while attending the New Year’s Day celebration at Christian VII's Palace in Copenhagen

Queen Mary in tiara and gold dress beside photo of kate smiling in white coat © Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary was a vision in gold on 1 January 2026 as she stepped out alongside her husband, King Frederik, for the New Year's reception and banquet at Christian VII's Palace in Copenhagen. The Australian-born Danish royal, 53, seemed to take inspiration from a royal style icon, the Princess of Wales, in her chosen gown – and so many missed the lookalike moment.

The queen chose a sensational metallic skirt by Jesper Hovring with a corset to match. The waist-cinching look, which grazed the floor elegantly, was elevated with a beautiful sheer lace top with Lasse Spangenberg. The extra layer, which added to the regal quality of the monochrome look, featured a high neckline and bishop sleeves. 

Queen Mary of Denmark© Getty Images
Queen Mary looked stunning in gold lace

The ensemble looked remarkably similar to the Princess of Wales' banquet chic during the state visit by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to the UK on 17 September 2025.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for the State Banquet hosted by King Charles III and members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle during the state visit by the President of the United States of America on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales arrived for the State Banquet hosted by King Charles III and members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle during the state visit by the President of the United States of America

Kate's dress, which was a Phillipa Lepley number, featured a full skirt, high neck gold lace bodice, and was covered in intricate lace. It's no surprise that Mary would take Prince William's wife as her style muse. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Queen Mary's greatest looks

"At state banquets, Kate always gravitates toward silhouettes that feel regal without ever being overdone, think structured bodices, sweeping skirts, and refined necklines that sit just on the elegant side of classic," Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, told us. "She understands the visual language of royal eveningwear: symmetry, poise, and a sense of continuity with the monarchy's long history of formal dressing."

The perfect banquet accessory

What also had Mary and Kate looking similar was their choice of accessories. For the New Year's event, which also saw Queen Margrethe, Princess Marie, and Princess Benedikte in attendance, Mary took her outfit to the next level with a tiara – the Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara, which features diamonds that previously featured in a medieval-inspired belt owned by Princess Charlotte Amalie of Denmark, and earrings from the Danish Crown Diamond Parure. 

queen mary © Getty Images
Queen Mary wore the Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara

Creating a similar finish, Kate also wore a tiara – the Lover's Knot tiara, which is valued at a staggering £1 million and was previously worn by Princess Diana.

Mary takes inspiration from Kate

View post on Instagram
 

It's not the first time Queen Mary has dressed like Kate. Last August, Queen Mary was pictured in a polka dot gown by ME+EM for a glamorous reception aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog during a four-day summer cruise visiting several Danish municipalities along the coast.

The Princess of Wales recycled her Alessandra Rich dress© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate wore a similar look to the Thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey

It looked just like Kate's polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, worn to the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day on 8 May 2025. 

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More