Queen Mary copies Princess Kate in sheer lace ballgown – and no one noticed

Queen Mary was a vision in gold on 1 January 2026 as she stepped out alongside her husband, King Frederik, for the New Year's reception and banquet at Christian VII's Palace in Copenhagen. The Australian-born Danish royal, 53, seemed to take inspiration from a royal style icon, the Princess of Wales, in her chosen gown – and so many missed the lookalike moment.

The queen chose a sensational metallic skirt by Jesper Hovring with a corset to match. The waist-cinching look, which grazed the floor elegantly, was elevated with a beautiful sheer lace top with Lasse Spangenberg. The extra layer, which added to the regal quality of the monochrome look, featured a high neckline and bishop sleeves.

© Getty Images Queen Mary looked stunning in gold lace

The ensemble looked remarkably similar to the Princess of Wales' banquet chic during the state visit by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to the UK on 17 September 2025.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales arrived for the State Banquet hosted by King Charles III and members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle during the state visit by the President of the United States of America

Kate's dress, which was a Phillipa Lepley number, featured a full skirt, high neck gold lace bodice, and was covered in intricate lace. It's no surprise that Mary would take Prince William's wife as her style muse.

"At state banquets, Kate always gravitates toward silhouettes that feel regal without ever being overdone, think structured bodices, sweeping skirts, and refined necklines that sit just on the elegant side of classic," Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, told us. "She understands the visual language of royal eveningwear: symmetry, poise, and a sense of continuity with the monarchy's long history of formal dressing."

The perfect banquet accessory

What also had Mary and Kate looking similar was their choice of accessories. For the New Year's event, which also saw Queen Margrethe, Princess Marie, and Princess Benedikte in attendance, Mary took her outfit to the next level with a tiara – the Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara, which features diamonds that previously featured in a medieval-inspired belt owned by Princess Charlotte Amalie of Denmark, and earrings from the Danish Crown Diamond Parure.

© Getty Images Queen Mary wore the Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara

Creating a similar finish, Kate also wore a tiara – the Lover's Knot tiara, which is valued at a staggering £1 million and was previously worn by Princess Diana.

Mary takes inspiration from Kate

It's not the first time Queen Mary has dressed like Kate. Last August, Queen Mary was pictured in a polka dot gown by ME+EM for a glamorous reception aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog during a four-day summer cruise visiting several Danish municipalities along the coast.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate wore a similar look to the Thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey

It looked just like Kate's polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, worn to the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day on 8 May 2025.