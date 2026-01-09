Princess Kate's £1k 'party dress' is the perfect birthday look for 2026

The Princess of Wales, who turns 44 on 9 January, sported a Marchesa Notte evening dress in 2017 that would be perfect for a birthday party

The Princess of Wales celebrates her 44th birthday on 9 January, but there is a dress from 2017 that the royal has only ever worn once that would be perfect for a birthday party. Prince William's wife headed out on a solo outing nine years ago as she attended the opening night of 42nd Street at London's Theatre Royal, which raised funds for the East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH), of which Kate is patron. 

The royal dazzled in a stunning crimson gown by Marchesa Notte, the high-end American womenswear brand, which is known for luxurious gowns inspired by the Italian fashion icon Marchesa Luisa Casati. The garment featured a classic A-line skirt with a fitted bodice featuring capped sleeves. 

The Princess of Wales in red dress and heels© Getty
The Princess of Wales attended the opening night of 42nd Street at Theatre Royal

It also featured a criss-cross design and intricate beading around the waist to create the effect of a belt without making the dress look bulky. The top also came with tiny swirl detailing that, due to the deep red hue, looked like tiny roses. 

Kate on stage at 42nd street musical in red dress© Getty
Kate's dress from her appearance at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane would be perfect for a birthday party

Her tea-length dress, which had her looking like a vintage movie star owing to the fit-and-flare silhouette, was styled with coordinating suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and a Mulberry clutch. Though Kate generally opts for earrings that are either visually understated or are heirloom pieces from the late Queen or Princess Diana's collections, she opted for something a little more playful on this occasion, rocking an eye-catching pom-pom style by Kate Spade. 

Why is Kate's dress perfect for a birthday party?

Kate arriving at theatre in red dress© Getty
Kate's dress was a Marchesa Notte number which she has only worn once

Though Kate's dress was chosen for a night at the theatre, it could be perfectly repurposed for a birthday party. The bold red colour would put birthday girl Kate at the centre of attention in all the right ways, and the frothy skirt creates a standout moment perfect for one's big day. 

William and Kate at French state banquet© Getty Images
Kate's only red evening gown appearance in 2025 came from the French state visit

Kate is also famous for her sustainable approaches to fashion, in that she often re-wears pieces from her wardrobe. The royal has never re-worn this piece, which was reported at the time to cost £1,105. While the label faced a quiet period in Hollywood circles shortly after this 2017 appearance, the brand has since seen a resurgence.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Kate would bring this gown out of the archives now. She could just as easily leave this exact garment in her wardrobe and simply use the silhouette or colour as inspiration.

How to recreate Kate's party dress moment

Kate waving waist up in red dress© Getty
Kate styled the Marchesa Notte dress with statement earrings by Kate Spade

Though Kate chose a high-end garment for her outing in 2017, fans of her look can certainly recreate the look with a more affordable style. To help, we have enlisted Angela Kyte, a stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, to break down why Kate's look works.

kate on stage in red dress© Getty
Dresses with a vintage A-line cut are perfect for a birthday party

"The party dress works so beautifully because it balances romance with structure: the rich burgundy hue feels luxurious and festive, while the fitted bodice and softly flared skirt create a timeless, flattering silhouette," Angela tells us. "The sheer texture and statement earrings add drama without overwhelming the look, proving that elegance at evening events comes from proportion, polish and restraint rather than excess."

She shared her tips for making the most of a red party dress yourself:

  1. "Choose a rich, saturated colour like burgundy, emerald or navy, deeper tones instantly feel more elevated and photograph beautifully in evening light.
  2. Look for dresses with a defined waist and gentle volume through the skirt; this creates movement while keeping the silhouette elegant and timeless.
  3. Balance texture with structure.
  4. Finish with classic heels and minimal accessories so the dress remains the focal point, ensuring the look feels refined."

What did Kate wear for her last birthday portrait?

View post on Instagram
 

While we eagerly await Kate's annual birthday portrait for 2026, we remember the decidedly laid-back look she wore for the picture in 2025. In the photo captured by Matt Porteous, the princess posed in skinny jeans with a white shirt, black blazer, and a checked scarf. 

"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.," Prince William's caption read.

