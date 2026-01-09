Princess Kate's £1k 'party dress' is the perfect birthday look for 2026

The Princess of Wales celebrates her 44th birthday on 9 January, but there is a dress from 2017 that the royal has only ever worn once that would be perfect for a birthday party. Prince William's wife headed out on a solo outing nine years ago as she attended the opening night of 42nd Street at London's Theatre Royal, which raised funds for the East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH), of which Kate is patron.

The royal dazzled in a stunning crimson gown by Marchesa Notte, the high-end American womenswear brand, which is known for luxurious gowns inspired by the Italian fashion icon Marchesa Luisa Casati. The garment featured a classic A-line skirt with a fitted bodice featuring capped sleeves.

© Getty The Princess of Wales attended the opening night of 42nd Street at Theatre Royal It also featured a criss-cross design and intricate beading around the waist to create the effect of a belt without making the dress look bulky. The top also came with tiny swirl detailing that, due to the deep red hue, looked like tiny roses.

© Getty Kate's dress from her appearance at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane would be perfect for a birthday party Her tea-length dress, which had her looking like a vintage movie star owing to the fit-and-flare silhouette, was styled with coordinating suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and a Mulberry clutch. Though Kate generally opts for earrings that are either visually understated or are heirloom pieces from the late Queen or Princess Diana's collections, she opted for something a little more playful on this occasion, rocking an eye-catching pom-pom style by Kate Spade.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best fashion moments

Why is Kate's dress perfect for a birthday party? © Getty Kate's dress was a Marchesa Notte number which she has only worn once Though Kate's dress was chosen for a night at the theatre, it could be perfectly repurposed for a birthday party. The bold red colour would put birthday girl Kate at the centre of attention in all the right ways, and the frothy skirt creates a standout moment perfect for one's big day.

© Getty Images Kate's only red evening gown appearance in 2025 came from the French state visit Kate is also famous for her sustainable approaches to fashion, in that she often re-wears pieces from her wardrobe. The royal has never re-worn this piece, which was reported at the time to cost £1,105. While the label faced a quiet period in Hollywood circles shortly after this 2017 appearance, the brand has since seen a resurgence. However, it seems highly unlikely that Kate would bring this gown out of the archives now. She could just as easily leave this exact garment in her wardrobe and simply use the silhouette or colour as inspiration.

How to recreate Kate's party dress moment © Getty Kate styled the Marchesa Notte dress with statement earrings by Kate Spade Though Kate chose a high-end garment for her outing in 2017, fans of her look can certainly recreate the look with a more affordable style. To help, we have enlisted Angela Kyte, a stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, to break down why Kate's look works.