Lady Amelia Spencer inherits aunt Princess Diana's style rebellion in plunging crop top

Lady Amelia Spencer, the twin sister of Lady Eliza Spencer and younger sister of Lady Kitty Spencer, is one of the most glamorous members of the British aristocracy, and often dons the most gorgeous coordinated outfits with her twin sister for events.

However, the pair occasionally go for completely a completely different style, with a striking contrast highlighting that they are more than capable of standing on their own fashion-wise, just as well as they stand together. Scroll down to see the best pictures of the Spencer twins at a haute couture Paris Fashion Week event…

© Getty Images Attending the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 27 January, the twins looked as jaw-droppingly incredible as always, but it was how Lady Amelia channeled her aunt, the late Princess Diana, through her rebellious style that really caught our eye.

© Getty Images The 33-year-old opted for a gorgeous glittered crop top that strongly resembled one from Gaurav Gupta's haute couture show from summer 2024, and a satin maxi skirt that draped elegantly beside her, with a small train. Meanwhile, her twin sister opted for a strapless, silky white gown with a shell-like structure on the bodice, a cinched waist, and a thigh split.

© Getty Images An expert take on the Spencer twins' looks HELLO! spoke to Angela Kyte, a stylist with more than 10 years of experience in the fashion industry, about the Spencer twins' style, and why their looks both work so well together. She commented on Lady Eliza's look, calling her pearl-embellished dress "beautifully ethereal and tactile," adding: "The silhouette has a textured elegance that feels current yet timeless."

© Getty Images Meanwhile, she called Lady Amelia's choice of crop top a "fresh, youthful counterpoint" to her twin sister. The stylist continued: "It brings modern edge and relaxed ease to the setting, proving that contemporary tailoring can be playful without losing sophistication."

How to style a crop top like Lady Amelia Spencer

Angela also shared her top tips for styling a crop top like the daughter of Charles Spencer with us, suggesting: