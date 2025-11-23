Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer dazzle in corset gowns – and dripping diamonds

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are no strangers to a formal dress code, but on 22 November they truly outdid themselves sartorially. The twin nieces of Princess Diana, 33, made a dazzling appearance at the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 award ceremony at the National Museum of Qatar in Doha – and looked amazing.

Joining an array of stars, including actresses Lindsay Lohan, Selma Blair, and Emma Roberts, as well as model Giselle Bundchen, the cousins of Prince William made an appearance at the annual event which gathers famous faces from across the globe to celebrate emerging names in fashion. Designers were awarded for their efforts in numerous categories, including Eveningwear, Ready-to-Wear, and Accessories, following a star-studded red carpet.

Amelia and Eliza don Zuhair Murad gowns © Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Awards Ceremony Amelia and Eliza looked magnificent, opting for dresses that complemented each other without being direct copies. Amelia chose a mauve floor-length number featuring an asymmetrical strap and cut-outs at the waist.

The dress, by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, also featured beaded embroidery and a corseted bodice to create a structured top that offset the beautiful, billowing skirt. It was paired with a sparkly clutch in the same light purple hue, as well as gorgeous Rene Caovilla heels, which were adorned with rhinestones and featured a gladiator-style wrap which climbed up the leg. © Getty The event was hosted at the National Museum of Qatar in Doha Meanwhile, her sister donned a similar Zuhair Murad gown in a pale teal shade featuring a strapless neckline, intricate beading, and crossover detailing on the bodice. She too paired the gown with an Aspinal of London clutch, and both ladies finished off their looks with the most incredible dripping diamond necklaces by Chopard, a luxury Swiss jewellery maker.

© Getty The models wore Zuhair Murad dresses and Chopard jewels As for their beauty looks, the daughters of Earl Spencer and his ex-wife Victoria Aitken slicked their blonde tresses back into sleek buns and donned sparkly eyeshadow.

A glitzy wardrobe It isn't the only glitzy evening event the Spencers have attended this season. On 18 October, they stole the show at the inaugural British Museum Ball, an event chaired by arts patron and businesswoman Isha Ambani, which raised over £2.5 million to support the museum's international partnerships. © Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the inaugural British Museum Ball in London Joining the guest list alongside Mick Jagger, Janet Jackson , and Naomi Campbell, Amelia rocked an asymmetrical gown covered in red roses, while Eliza opted for a pale pink sparkly number as the duo publicly reunited with their older sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, 34.

An expert's verdict Having reported on the Spencer girls' fashion and beauty moments for over two years as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I believe their British Museum Ball outfits are among their best. They also caught the eye of Oriona Robb, a fashion stylist with over 20 years of experience. © Getty Both ladies wore pink ball gowns - and Eliza's was covered in sparkles "Lady Amelia's gown is a showstopper. The vivid red rose print and oversized pink bow create a dramatic, couture-inspired silhouette that feels both romantic and daring," she told us shortly after the event.