Lady Eliza Spencer undergoes 'striking' mermaid hair transformation – and looks incredible

Lady Eliza Spencer is no stranger to a pristine evening look, but she rocked a new hair transformation on 21 October – and looked better than ever. The niece of Princess Diana, 33, made a stunning appearance at the Estee Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign Pink Ribbon Dinner at NIJŪ, a Japanese restaurant in London's Mayfair. The daughter of Earl Charles Spencer and model Victoria Aitken was seen wearing her platinum blonde locks in boho mermaid waves – a far cry from her go-to slicked-back bun.

Her crinkled waves were parted in the centre, and they tumbled over her shoulders for a relaxed look. Mermaid hair is created by using a crimping tool where lengths are clamped between heated barrels, leaving the impression of loose waves. Meanwhile, her twin sister Lady Amelia Spencer, who joined Eliza at the event, wore her hair down and straight, pushing it behind her shoulders to draw attention to the bateau neckline of her outfit. Speaking to HELLO! about the Spencer sisters' gorgeous locks in February 2025, their hairstylist, Jack Merrick-Thirlway, who has also worked with Kelly Osbourne and Billie Piper, revealed: "We turn up, we see the makeup artists we work with quite often, and it's a matter of just seeing the outfits. I generally tell them if it should go up or down."

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended The Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign Pink Ribbon dinner The mermaid hair is a total departure from Eliza's signature style. Jack, who has been a hair expert for over 10 years, added of styling Amelia and Eliza's hair for evening events: "We've done the ones where it's a little bit fluffy down the face and it works, but for events with the big ball gowns, we generally go slick. I'll do something quite clever or cool at the back, change the bun shape or make one a bit fluffy, make one really slick."

© Getty Lady Eliza wore her hair in loose mermaid waves Both Eliza's and Amelia's hairstyles suit their outfits perfectly. Eliza opted for a hot pink single-breasted blazer, flared trousers, and a roll-neck sweater. She teamed it with heels, a black croc Aspinal of London bag, and a gold pendant necklace with her initial on. Meanwhile, Amelia chose a capped-sleeve pink gown with bows adorning the shoulders, teamed with capped-toe heels and a black clutch.

Amelia and Eliza's looks © Getty Lady Eliza Spencer's hair added a playful touch to her structured suit "Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer have a way of striking the balance between sophistication and modern glamour. These looks are a perfect example of how to do tonal dressing. The rich shades of red and pink are powerful and feminine and are within the colour palette that we're seeing on every autumn/winter catwalk this season," personal stylist Constance Richardson, who has worked in styling for over three years and has a background in tailoring, says.

A special evening The Estee Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign Pink Ribbon dinner honoured The Inheritance star Elizabeth Hurley as it marked 30 years since she became an ambassador for the campaign, which works towards creating a breast cancer-free world. © Getty The event honoured The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley Launched in 1992 by Estée Lauder's daughter-in-law, Evelyn H. Lauder, the campaign is The Estée Lauder Companies' largest corporate social impact programme, and it has funded global research, education, and medical services, with more than $114 million going towards medical research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Joining Elizabeth in attendance at the dinner was her son, Damian Hurley, 23.

Spencer sisters' ball attire © Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer switched up their looks at the inaugural British Museum Ball in London It has been a busy few days for the Spencer sisters as they headed out for the inaugural British Museum Ball at The British Museum on 18 October. It seems they have been embracing a switch-up of their look of late, as neither of them rocked the slicked bun (a last style on Amelia and Eliza on 8 October when they attended the Talento Fashion Awards by HOLA! in Madrid) to the event.