Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer channel Barbie in 'daring' candy pink ball gowns

The inaugural British Museum Ball was a star-studded occasion, and the Spencer sisters were undeniably among the best-dressed. The event held at the British Museum on Great Russell Street in London saw 800 guests each pay £2,000 to party alongside some of the world's most interesting artefacts to shine a spotlight on London as a global centre of creativity and culture and raise funds to support the British Museum's international partnerships. Shining brightly were the late Princess Diana's nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, who wowed in pink ball gowns.

Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia, 33, looked sensational in an asymmetrical hot pink gown covered in a red rose design. It featured one puffed sleeve and a dramatic bow tied around the waist. She went for a more-is-more aesthetic, adding a statement diamond and ruby necklace and matching drop earrings. She also accessorised with a pink cuff bracelet and carried a white croc print clutch.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the inaugural British Museum Ball in London Meanwhile, her twin sister matched her stylish energy in a slinkier salmon pink evening gown, which was covered in silver sequins and featured a halter neckline. Eliza's full-length gown was paired with a diamond necklace, bracelet, and earrings. She also carried the same white clutch.

© Getty Both ladies wore pink ball gowns - and Eliza's was covered in sparkles As far as their beauty looks, both sisters opted for bronzey complexions, sparkly eyes, and nude lips. While Amelia wore her platinum blonde hair in a classic updo with one strand pulled out at the front to frame her face, Eliza wore her hair down and blow-dried away from her face.

An expert weighs in © Getty Lady Kitty Spencer, Natasha Poonawalla, Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer all attended the British Museum Ball "Lady Amelia's gown is a showstopper. The vivid red rose print and oversized pink bow create a dramatic, couture-inspired silhouette that feels both romantic and daring," Oriona Robb, a fashion stylist with over 20 years of experience, says. "The one-shoulder design and large draping add sculptural movement, making it a true statement piece. In contrast, Lady Eliza's blush sequined gown embodies sleek sophistication; its clean lines, high neckline, and subtle sparkle highlight her natural elegance. Together, the two looks perfectly balance opulence and simplicity, one bold and theatrical, the other refined and timeless."

© Getty Dame Kristin Scott Thomas attends the inaugural British Museum Ball at The British Museum The twin daughters of Diana's brother Charles Spencer and his model ex-wife Victoria Aitken featured on the guest list alongside not only their older sister Lady Kitty Spencer, 34, but also actress Kristin Scott Thomas, TV presenter Maya Jama, singer Janet Jackson, and model Naomi Campbell.

Amelia and Eliza switch-up their look © WireImage Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer looked so glam in Spain The Barbie pink ballgowns were a far cry from the epic evening looks by Ermanno Scervino that Ladies Amelia and Eliza pulled out for the fourth Talento Fashion Awards hosted by HELLO!'s sister title HOLA! in Madrid. While Amelia chose a silver sparkly number, Eliza went for a sheer black gown with an embroidered mesh skirt.