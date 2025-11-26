Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer make an 'impact' in shoulder-baring mermaid gowns

The Franca Fund Gala on 23 November was a glamorous evening indeed – but the Spencer twins stole the sartorial show. Princess Diana's nieces, Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer , 33, arrived at the event held at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar, channelling mermaid chic as they dazzled in beautiful shoulder-baring gowns by Manish Malhotra.

Lady Amelia was a goddess in gold, sporting a strapless number covered in jewels and intricate beading. Her blonde locks were styled in a classy half-updo with dripping diamond jewellery on full display.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the 2025 Franca Fund Gala Meanwhile, Lady Eliza wore silver, her gown glistening with scalloped beading and a bejewelled halter neckline. Her platinum blonde tresses were styled in a chic ballet bun, and she donned statement earrings.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer wore gowns by Manish Malhotra "When discussing the direction for both girls, we really wanted to have two very elegant but impactful looks in Doha," Amelia and Eliza's stylist for the occasion, Siân Gabari, tells HELLO! exclusively. "We had access to the most beautiful stones and jewellery, so choosing the gowns was a beautiful balance.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 times royals recycled their outfits

© Getty The Spencers wore sleek hairstyles to elevate their glamorous looks "Manish Malhotra is one of the most prominent designers of the East, so we really enjoyed highlighting incredible craftsmanship from over the globe, given guests travelled from all over the world to attend," she adds. "The Franca Fund gala seemed like the perfect place to bring our sparkly, embellished vision to fruition. With Eliza in a stunning silver halter and Amelia in the strapless gold, I think the looks went together beautifully and hopefully captured the essence of the event." The Franca Fund event raised funds to support ongoing preventative genomics research in memory of filmmaker and photographer Francesco Carrozzini's late mother, former Italian Vogue editor Franca Sozzani, who died of lung cancer in 2016.

A second set of looks in Qatar © Getty The models wore Zuhair Murad dresses to the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Award Ceremony The outing to the Franca Fund Gala came after the daughters of Earl Spencer and Victoria Aitken attended the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 Awards ceremony at the National Museum of Qatar on 22 November. Having reported on this event as HELLO!'s Lifestyle writer, I know that the Spencers joined an array of stars, including actresses Lindsay Lohan and Emma Roberts, at the annual event, which gathers famous faces from across the globe to celebrate emerging names in fashion.