Princess Kate is the queen of the countryside in £220 wellies

We all know that the Princess of Wales has a passion for the outdoors. The royal enjoys nothing more than spending time in nature, citing it as something that has helped her recovery after being diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

So it comes as no surprise that she always looks relaxed, comfortable, and stylish when she is pictured outdoors. One item that the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis pulls off with major aplomb is the humble Wellington boot, and as a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I think the way she styles the rain essential is nothing short of incredible.

© Kensington Palace / Will Warr The great outdoors is a big part of Kate's wellbeing

© Getty The royals often wear Wellington boors Wellingtons are not known for their fashion flair. They are mainly touted as an essential item of clothing during rainy periods. But somehow, Prince William's wife makes them look like a fashion statement. They cement her incredible country wardrobe, which is brimming with cosy outdoor jackets, sumptuous scarves and slim-fitting trousers in a myriad of tonal greens and browns.

What wellies does the Princess of Wales wear?

Kate wears Le Chameau's 'Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Wellington Boot' Kate's go-to Wellington boots are Le Chameau's 'Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Wellington Boot', which cost £220. It's easy to see why she opts for this style and brand; they've been around since the 1920s and were the very first bootmaker to use a zipper on a rubber boot. Like many items in Kate's wardrobe, they are classic, not trend-led or designed, so they will last for many years to come. Which look is your favourite?





© Getty Kate wore her wellies at the Tusk Charity Polo Match 2012 Kicking off with my favourite look - from over 13 years ago! Her classic ensemble was so timeless that it could be worn today. The brunette royal was pictured at the Tusk Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club in wellies that looked like knee-high boots. Her fabulous boxy, terracotta-toned suede biker jacket looked wonderful with her skinny jeans, button-down shirt, and her princess-worthy hair.

© Getty Images Kate wore this heritage look in 2012 Also in 2012, Kate visited a primary school in Wrotham, Kent, and the placement of wellies in this look was suitably glamorous. The daughter of Michael and Carole Middleton layered up a sage green knitted jumper over a shirt, added a durable yet lightly tailored gilet over the top and completed her look with her wellies.

