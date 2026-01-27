Princess Kate wows in £550 'old money' blazer and unexpected trousers

The Princess of Wales braved the cold and miserable weather to head to the north of England for a visit to charity Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service, in Bradford.

Kate is a patron of Family Action, an award-winning national charity working from the heart of local communities across England, Wales, and the Isle of Man to protect children, support young people and adults, and offer direct, practical help to families.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales during her visit to Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service

© Getty Images Kate looked stunning in her Holland Cooper blazer The mother-of-three wore a chic yet practical outfit consisting of a classic blazer by high-end brand Holland Cooper. The double-breasted design had a sharp, tailored silhouette and was adorned with signature gold buttons on the front and cuffs, giving a seriously 'old money' finish.

© Getty Images Kate's trousers were made from a striking suede material The royal teamed the blazer with a mocha-brown rollneck jumper and a pair of terracotta trousers that were close-fitting, made from suede, and had a high-waisted cut. This is quite an unexpected look for Kate, after all, she is often seen wearing a slightly more relaxed, tailored pair of slacks.





© Kensington Palace The royal sported tumbling curls and a natural face of makeup She wore her famous brunette curls in her trademark, curled style and natural makeup highlighted her gorgeous features. During the visit, Prince William's wife met with therapists from Family Action and heard how creative therapies are particularly helpful for children to process trauma. Kate also met families and children who have used the service and joined a creative therapy session to understand how the use of play and creativity can be a vehicle for healing.



Kate's last public outing

© Samir Hussein/WireImage We last saw the royal on 20 January, when she and William headed to the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland, ahead of the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games in Milan-Cortina in February and March.



© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala The royal wore a bespoke Chris Kerr coat Kate opted for a tartan look for this visit, a fitting nod to the Scottish location. She debuted a bespoke Chris Kerr printed coat in a gorgeous deep blue hue. The structured, double-breasted outerwear was paired with a Zara roll-neck jumper, a plain black skirt by Le Kilt, and knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi.