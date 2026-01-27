Princess Kate wows in £550 'old money' blazer and unexpected trousers

Kate is a patron of Family Action, an award-winning national charity working from the heart of local communities across England, Wales, and the Isle of Man to protect children, support young people and adults, and offer direct, practical help to families.
Kate looked stunning in her Holland Cooper blazer
The mother-of-three wore a chic yet practical outfit consisting of a classic blazer by high-end brand Holland Cooper. The double-breasted design had a sharp, tailored silhouette and was adorned with signature gold buttons on the front and cuffs, giving a seriously 'old money' finish.
Kate's trousers were made from a striking suede material
The royal teamed the blazer with a mocha-brown rollneck jumper and a pair of terracotta trousers that were close-fitting, made from suede, and had a high-waisted cut. This is quite an unexpected look for Kate, after all, she is often seen wearing a slightly more relaxed, tailored pair of slacks.
The royal sported tumbling curls and a natural face of makeup
She wore her famous brunette curls in her trademark, curled style and natural makeup highlighted her gorgeous features.
During the visit, Prince William's wife met with therapists from Family Action and heard how creative therapies are particularly helpful for children to process trauma. Kate also met families and children who have used the service and joined a creative therapy session to understand how the use of play and creativity can be a vehicle for healing.
Kate's last public outing
We last saw the royal on 20 January, when she and William headed to the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland, ahead of the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games in Milan-Cortina in February and March.
The royal wore a bespoke Chris Kerr coat
Kate opted for a tartan look for this visit, a fitting nod to the Scottish location. She debuted a bespoke Chris Kerr printed coat in a gorgeous deep blue hue. The structured, double-breasted outerwear was paired with a Zara roll-neck jumper, a plain black skirt by Le Kilt, and knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi.
Kate had a twinning style showdown with her assistant!
Kate's tartan coat was so classic in design that she had a seemingly unplanned twinning moment with her personal assistant. In a video from the end of the engagement, the royal was seen stepping outside to greet members of the public who had gathered to meet her. Carrying various gifts from well-wishers was her assistant, Natalie Barrows, who wore a near-identical blue tartan coat!
Natalie has been Kate's assistant since 2017, having originally been taken on by Kensington Palace as assistant private secretary to the then-Duchess of Cambridge. Her duties include coordinating Kate's schedule, overseeing correspondence, and supporting the princess on engagements.