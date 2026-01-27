Princess Kate wows in £550 'old money' blazer and unexpected trousers

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked incredible for her latest royal visit

Kate Middleton during her visit to Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service on January 27, 2026 in Bradford, England. The Princess of Wales visited the north of England to highlight how community, nature and creativity can help those struggling with trauma, isolation and mental health challenges. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales braved the cold and miserable weather to head to the north of England for a visit to charity Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service, in Bradford.

Kate is a patron of Family Action, an award-winning national charity working from the heart of local communities across England, Wales, and the Isle of Man to protect children, support young people and adults, and offer direct, practical help to families.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service on January 27, 2026 in Bradford, England© Getty Images

Kate looked stunning in her Holland Cooper blazer

The mother-of-three wore a chic yet practical outfit consisting of a classic blazer by high-end brand Holland Cooper. The double-breasted design had a sharp, tailored silhouette and was adorned with signature gold buttons on the front and cuffs, giving a seriously 'old money' finish.

Kate's trousers were made from a striking suede material

The royal teamed the blazer with a mocha-brown rollneck jumper and a pair of terracotta trousers that were close-fitting, made from suede, and had a high-waisted cut. This is quite an unexpected look for Kate, after all, she is often seen wearing a slightly more relaxed, tailored pair of slacks.


Kate Middleton during a visit to Bradford© Kensington Palace

The royal sported tumbling curls and a natural face of makeup

She wore her famous brunette curls in her trademark, curled style and natural makeup highlighted her gorgeous features.

During the visit, Prince William's wife met with therapists from Family Action and heard how creative therapies are particularly helpful for children to process trauma. Kate also met families and children who have used the service and joined a creative therapy session to understand how the use of play and creativity can be a vehicle for healing.

Kate's last public outing

Prince William and Kate smiling at each other© Samir Hussein/WireImage

We last saw the royal on 20 January, when she and William headed to the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland, ahead of the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games in Milan-Cortina in February and March.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Kelpies in Falkirk© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala

The royal wore a bespoke Chris Kerr coat

Kate opted for a tartan look for this visit, a fitting nod to the Scottish location. She debuted a bespoke Chris Kerr printed coat in a gorgeous deep blue hue. The structured, double-breasted outerwear was paired with a Zara roll-neck jumper, a plain black skirt by Le Kilt, and knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi.

Kate Middleton walking in a tartan overcoat© Alamy Live News.

Kate had a twinning style showdown with her assistant!

Kate's tartan coat was so classic in design that she had a seemingly unplanned twinning moment with her personal assistant. In a video from the end of the engagement, the royal was seen stepping outside to greet members of the public who had gathered to meet her. Carrying various gifts from well-wishers was her assistant, Natalie Barrows, who wore a near-identical blue tartan coat!

Natalie has been Kate's assistant since 2017, having originally been taken on by Kensington Palace as assistant private secretary to the then-Duchess of Cambridge. Her duties include coordinating Kate's schedule, overseeing correspondence, and supporting the princess on engagements.

