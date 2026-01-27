Princess Kate already made a statement in tartan in 2026 - but no one remembers her lookalike dress

Prince William's wife wore a tartan dress that everyone forgot while meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall in Boston in 2022

The Princess of Wales turned heads for all the right reasons as she stepped out in Scotland, debuting a new tartan coat for her visit to the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland, ahead of the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina in February and March.

The princess opted for a new blue number, made bespoke by the menswear tailor, Chris Kerr. The look earned high praise indeed from royal fans and fashion experts alike, with Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, telling us at the time that "tartan coat works because it balances heritage pattern with clean, modern tailoring, proving that classic checks feel timeless when the silhouette is sharp, and the styling is restrained."

Prince William and Kate laughing in blue tartan coat© Getty
Prince William and Kate share a joke as they depart after a visit to the National Curling Academy

Kate's lookalike tartan from 2022

The Princess of Wales smiling in green tartan dress inside wooden building© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales wore tartan to meet with Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall in 2022

However, there was another tartan look in Kate's sartorial past that often gets overlooked. In 2022, the wife of Prince William joined him in the US for a meeting with the former Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, at City Hall. 

Kate and william talking inside room© Getty
Kate was in Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony

The meeting came amid the Prince and Princess of Wales' trip to Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. Kate wore a Burberry dress featuring a forest green, navy, and white check design with red accents. 

The Prince and princess of Wales walking beside Mayor Michelle Wu and her husband, Conor Pewarski and their children in coats© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore a green coat upon arrival to meet with Mayor Michelle Wu and her husband, Conor Pewarski

The fitted midi dress was paired with a Mulberry handbag and green suede heels. Upon arrival, she was seen wearing a wool coat by Alexander McQueen in the same deep green hue.

Princess Kate's Boston wardrobe

Kate sitting in basketball stands with william © Getty
Kate rocked a Chanel blazer to watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat

Kate's tartan dress wasn't the only standout wardrobe moment from her time in Boston. While watching an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden, the princess oozed cool in a cobalt tweed blazer by Chanel with black cigarette trousers and a chunky gold chain necklace.

The Princess of Wales wore a burgundy suit by Roland Mouret© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales wore a burgundy suit by Roland Mouret

Her trouser suit game was on point as she stepped out solo for a visit to Greentown Labs, North America's largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled. Her burgundy Roland Mouret set was given a girly touch with her soft pink pussybow blouse and quilted Chanel bag.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in green dress with william© Getty
The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous in this green Solace look

Meanwhile, who could forget her evening look? Arguably one of her sleekest nighttime looks of all time, the princess' emerald green Solace London moment with the off-the-shoulder neckline and leg-split just oozed sophistication.

The addition of Princess Diana's emerald choker and her Swarovski crystal-adorned Gianvito Rossi 'Rania' pumps elevated it to another level – truly sublime.

