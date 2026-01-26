Princess Kate's 'freeing' fashion trick she learnt from Princess Diana - and passed down to Charlotte

The Princess of Wales and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, are both style icons in their own right. But that doesn't stop Kate from occasionally taking style inspiration from Diana.

In 2022, Prince William's wife made an appearance at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. She donned a polka-dot navy dress by Alessandra Rich with a ruffled pilgrim collar, peplum waistline, ruched capped sleeves, and a floaty skirt.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore Alessandra Rich to Wimbledon 2022

Kate's polka dot from 2022 © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Princess Diana in her sitting room at Kensington Palace in 1985 - wearing a dress just like Kate's She paired the classic sundress with capped-toe heels by Jennifer Chamandi. Diana wore a near-identical look in 1985 while posing for a photo with King Charles at their home, Kensington Palace.

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships Not only did Kate take style cues from Diana, but it seems she has also passed on a love of polka dots to her 10-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte. In 2024, the young royal wore a sweet lookalike dress as she too made an appearance at the men's Wimbledon final.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best recycled outfits

Why do royal ladies gravitate towards polka dots? © Getty Princess Kate wore polka dots to Royal Ascot in 2022 It says a lot about the royal ladies' fashion tastes. "Polka dots are iconic. They showcase a much freer, more playful and exciting side to Diana, Catherine and Charlotte, while still remaining entirely respectful," fashion stylist Sian Clarke of Styled by Sian tells us. "A polka dot never offends; it feels approachable and joyful to anyone who sees it. The print strikes a perfect balance between modern and nostalgic, appealing to multiple generations who watch and admire the royal family.

© Getty The Princess of Wales attended the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service in a similar look The stylist adds: "I especially love how the shoulders differ across the polka-dot dresses, particularly Charlotte's. They are cheerful and uplifting, adding personality to each look without ever feeling too serious."

Kate's polka dot collection © Getty Kate wore Alessandra Rich to visit the D-Day exhibition at Bletchley Park The princess has very much made polka dots a staple of her wardrobe, her Wimbledon look aside. In 2019, she used polka dots to create an apt vintage look as she stepped out at Bletchley Park to visit the 'D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion' exhibition to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Her look was, once again, an Alessandra Rich piece, which she paired with Emmy London's 'Rebecca' pumps and a navy Smythson clutch. Meanwhile, she made polka dots work for cooler climes in 2020, when she visited an Irish pub in Galway city centre during her and William's visit to Ireland.