Princess Kate wears Baker Boy cap and full-on vintage look to mark 44th birthday

Kate chose to wear a myriad of vintage pieces that she has had in her wardrobe for many years - her 'Elfie' jacket by Barbour, which was part of the Alexa Chung collaboration from 2019, and her Penelope Chilvers tasselled boots in 'Conker', which she first wore when she was at St Andrews University in 2001.
The hat is regarded as an 'It' girl accessory that dominated cool-girl fashion agendas in the 2010s.
The retro silhouette is a core piece of English countryside fashion heritage, becoming popular in the 1800s and early 1900s. It was later adopted by the upper class for outdoor events like hunting or shooting. Kate was first spotted with a Baker Boy hat in 2013 and has often chosen the style when she has fronted events that take place outdoors.
Vintage Kate
Kate choosing to rewear her clothes is a sustainability goal
Seeing Kate rewear items from her wardrobe that she has treasured for many years has a positive effect on fashion in a big way. "It sends a quietly powerful message: that style doesn't have to come at the expense of the planet," fashion journalist and sustainable advocate Georgia Brown tells HELLO!. "With every outfit scrutinised, wearing something that has stood the test of time reframes sustainability as something aspirational, not restrictive."
Jen Graham, a charity shopper who has presented second-hand fashion segments on This Morning, agrees. "When even the royals rewear, relove, and reshare, it sends the strongest message that sustainability is the future of fashion."
Kate's birthday message
Kate's birthday message is different from past years
Traditionally, Kensington Palace releases portraits of the Princess on her birthday, but this year, they broke with tradition to share the moving film. "Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience, and quiet consideration," Kate says in a voiceover. "Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves."