Princess Kate wears Baker Boy cap and full-on vintage look to mark 44th birthday

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looks so stylish in her new birthday video

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales wearing gold earrings and a green coat during the tour of Kirkgate Marke.© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura Sutcliffe
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales took to Instagram on 9 January 2026 to signal her birthday with a moving post. The brunette royal, who turned 44 on Friday, confessed that she was "deeply grateful" as she appeared in the final film of her Mother Nature series, which coincided with her big day.

The stunning film, which was shot by talented creative Will Warr, showed Kate walking through the Berkshire countryside as she reflected personally on her own journey and healing over the past two years. It has been almost a year to the day that the Princess announced she is in remission from cancer.

Kate's outfit

Kate Middleton wearing trench coat and cap© Kensington Palace / Will Warr

Kate's laid-back look had nature in mind

Although the focus of the video was not her outfit credentials, as a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over 15 years, I couldn't help but notice her natural look, which mirrored the ethos of the film wholeheartedly.

Kate Middleton standing on a bridge© Kensington Palace / Will Warr

The Princess looked so chic in outdoor attire

Kate chose to wear a myriad of vintage pieces that she has had in her wardrobe for many years - her 'Elfie' jacket by Barbour, which was part of the Alexa Chung collaboration from 2019, and her Penelope Chilvers tasselled boots in 'Conker', which she first wore when she was at St Andrews University in 2001.

The Baker Boy hat

Kate walked through the Berkshire countryside© Kensington Palace / Will Warr

Kate donned a Baker Boy hat in the new video

The mother-of-three topped off her look with a Baker Boy hat by Really Wild, a brand long favoured by the Princess. 

The hat is regarded as an 'It' girl accessory that dominated cool-girl fashion agendas in the 2010s.

The retro silhouette is a core piece of English countryside fashion heritage, becoming popular in the 1800s and early 1900s. It was later adopted by the upper class for outdoor events like hunting or shooting. Kate was first spotted with a Baker Boy hat in 2013 and has often chosen the style when she has fronted events that take place outdoors.

Vintage Kate

Catherine, Princess of Wales joins in making campfire food during a visit to the Great Tower Scout camp at Newby Bridge in Cumbria on March 22, 2013. The royal braved snowy conditions to pay a visit to the scout camp.© AFP

Kate choosing to rewear her clothes is a sustainability goal

Seeing Kate rewear items from her wardrobe that she has treasured for many years has a positive effect on fashion in a big way. "It sends a quietly powerful message: that style doesn't have to come at the expense of the planet," fashion journalist and sustainable advocate Georgia Brown tells HELLO!. "With every outfit scrutinised, wearing something that has stood the test of time reframes sustainability as something aspirational, not restrictive." 

Jen Graham, a charity shopper who has presented second-hand fashion segments on This Morning, agrees. "When even the royals rewear, relove, and reshare, it sends the strongest message that sustainability is the future of fashion."

Kate's birthday message

Princess Kate in woodland tent© Getty

Kate's birthday message is different from past years

Traditionally, Kensington Palace releases portraits of the Princess on her birthday, but this year, they broke with tradition to share the moving film. "Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience, and quiet consideration," Kate says in a voiceover. "Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves."

