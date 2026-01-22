Princess Kate goes full on 'grandpa core' in playful waistcoat

The princess was seen donning a Grandpa-core waistcoat featuring a Fair Isle-style heart design. The soft woollen number was styled over a roll-neck jumper by Zara and teamed with a black A-line skirt and flat boots from Tod's.
Kate's Grandad-core look
Though not the most glamorous name, Grandpa-core is a trend that is dominating social media, with the style set including models Gigi Hadid and Alexa Chung stepping out in oversized statement knitwear and corduroy trousers galore.
"Goodbye, coastal grandma, hello, Grandpa Core. Think gender-neutral staples that prioritise comfort without sacrificing style," fashion stylist of over 15 years Caroline Sullivan tells us. "Nostalgic silhouettes, timeless layers, and pieces that feel borrowed from a well-dressed grandfather’s wardrobe. At the forefront of the trend? The argyle sweater vest. Playful yet surprisingly versatile, and it's far easier to style than you might expect."
On that topic, Caroline has shared her tips for styling a grandad-core waistcoat like Kate's...
Anchor the look with accessories – a timeless loafer, a leather belt and wire glasses fully tap into the Grandpa-core aesthetic.
Keep things effortless by pairing it with loose-fit vintage denim for an easy, off-duty feel.
When it comes to layering, stick to the classics: wear the vest over a crisp button-down shirt, then finish with a trench coat for a polished, considered look.
Princess of Wales' chic knitwear
Kate's statement waistcoat isn't her only piece of stylish knitwear. She rocked a cropped black cardigan in 2018 while attending a party for families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus at Kensington Palace.
She styled the Brora piece with a red tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead and wore her hair, which was cut to shoulder length at the time, in loose waves.
Meanwhile, the royal has reserved her Miu Miu 'granny' cardigan for festive occasions, including in 2023, while appearing in a series of behind-the-scenes clips ahead of the 'Together at Christmas' carol service that year.