Princess Kate goes full on 'grandpa core' in playful waistcoat

The Princess of Wales is known for her refined sartorial tastes and elevated wardrobe staples. But on 20 January, she switched it up while turning her hand to curling while paying the Team GB and Paralympic GB Curling teams a visit at the National Curling Academy in Stirling ahead of the Winter Olympic Games.

The princess was seen donning a Grandpa-core waistcoat featuring a Fair Isle-style heart design. The soft woollen number was styled over a roll-neck jumper by Zara and teamed with a black A-line skirt and flat boots from Tod's.

Kate's Grandad-core look © Getty Images Kate wore the waistcoat during her curling attempt Though not the most glamorous name, Grandpa-core is a trend that is dominating social media, with the style set including models Gigi Hadid and Alexa Chung stepping out in oversized statement knitwear and corduroy trousers galore.

© Getty The Princess of Wales' waistcoat featured a Fair Isle design "Goodbye, coastal grandma, hello, Grandpa Core. Think gender-neutral staples that prioritise comfort without sacrificing style," fashion stylist of over 15 years Caroline Sullivan tells us. "Nostalgic silhouettes, timeless layers, and pieces that feel borrowed from a well-dressed grandfather’s wardrobe. At the forefront of the trend? The argyle sweater vest. Playful yet surprisingly versatile, and it's far easier to style than you might expect."

On that topic, Caroline has shared her tips for styling a grandad-core waistcoat like Kate's... © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace William held Kate's coat as she tried her hand at tartan weaving Anchor the look with accessories – a timeless loafer, a leather belt and wire glasses fully tap into the Grandpa-core aesthetic. Keep things effortless by pairing it with loose-fit vintage denim for an easy, off-duty feel. When it comes to layering, stick to the classics: wear the vest over a crisp button-down shirt, then finish with a trench coat for a polished, considered look.

Princess of Wales' chic knitwear © Getty The Princess of Wales teamed a knit cardigan with a tartan skirt for her 2018 festive outing Kate's statement waistcoat isn't her only piece of stylish knitwear. She rocked a cropped black cardigan in 2018 while attending a party for families of military personnel deployed in Cyprus at Kensington Palace.

© Getty Images Kate's black cardigan featured a cropped fit She styled the Brora piece with a red tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead and wore her hair, which was cut to shoulder length at the time, in loose waves.