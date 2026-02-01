Princess Kate livens up sculpted Burberry coat with brightest accessory

The Princess of Wales set out on a private outing in Winchester in a new video – and her outfit proved that one bright accessory can truly liven up a neutral outfit. Kate, 44, featured in a video that was posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram account on Saturday, in which she paid a visit to The Arc in Winchester to see The Beauty of the Earth exhibition.

The royal was seen wearing a camel-hued coat, which is believed to be a bespoke piece by the iconic British luxury brand, Burberry. The garment featured long, fitted sleeves, as well as structured shoulders and a single-breasted button arrangement.

View post on Instagram The neutral outerwear was paired with wide-leg camel trousers to match and a pair of flat boots in the same dark colour as her roll-neck jumper. Adding a splash of colour and vibrancy to her look was a bright tangerine scarf. According to Middleton Maven on Instagram, the stylish scarf was by Pickett London.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a fitting orange look to visit Foxcubs Nursery in Luton It is a real rarity to see Kate in orange, with the princess often favouring neutral tones or primary colours in her outfits. However, that isn't to say that she avoids the colour altogether. In 2023, she rather aptly chose an orange look to visit Foxcubs Nursery in Luton.

© Getty Kate wore a keyhole orange blouse in Jamaica Her pumpkin-hued ensemble featured a turtleneck sweater by Gabriela Hearst with a ribbed midi skirt by the same designer and a croc print leather belt by Ralph Lauren. Meanwhile, she paired a satsuma-coloured blouse by Ridley with a white Alexander McQueen suit while visiting Shortwood Teacher's College in Kingston, Jamaica, in March 2022.

A very different aesthetic © Getty Images The Princess of Wales joins Mind Over Mountains for a supported wellbeing walk The outing in Winchester came after Kate joined Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences, for a supported wellbeingwalk in the Peak District National Park on 27 January. For this, Kate went full country chic in jodhpurs by Holland Cooper with Berghaus walking boots, Dubarry of Ireland's 'Friel Utility Jacket in Olive'. She also added a cashmere snood by Brora and a baker boy hat by The House of Bruar.

Kate's mixed-texture outfit © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales mixed a waxed jacket with a cashmere snood "What really makes this outfit work is the textural mix. We're seeing a lot of this right now - it's something Claudia Winkleman has championed on The Traitors, and now it's filtering into everyday winter wardrobes," Susie Hasler, award-winning personal stylist who runs Styled By Susie, tells us of the look. "Combining matte, structured fabrics like waxed cotton with softer knits instantly adds depth and interest, even with a look that's understated.