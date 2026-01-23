Princess Kate's most 'nostalgic' 2016 looks that predicted 2026's biggest trends

The latest trend sweeping the internet is hailing 2016 as *the* year. The '2016 is the new 2026' trend has got us all taking a trip down memory lane and unearthing all the most nostalgic photos from 10 years ago, remembering all the styles we'd never be caught in now.

However, when looking back at the Princess of Wales' 2016, it's clear to see that Kate has nothing to be embarrassed about. Prince William's wife favoured midi dresses, pencil skirts, and even made time for a rare red carpet moment that year, looking endlessly elegant in an array of colours and cuts.

To see our top picks from Kate's 2016 that prove it really is the new 2026, keep scrolling…

1/ 7 © David M. Benett Red carpet beauty On 3 November, Kate stole the show at the UK premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in aid of Action on Addiction at The Curzon Mayfair in London. The princess opted for a Self-Portrait dress featuring a leg-split skirt and cut-out geometric top.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best recycled outfits

2/ 7 © Getty Mid-century elegance Kate looked straight out of the 1960s with this Jackie O-inspired look from her visit to the Mauritshuis art museum in The Hague in October. She opted for a rare updo as she donned a pale blue pencil skirt and peplum belted jacket to match. Nude accessories rounded off the look perfectly.



3/ 7 © Getty Bridal beauty at Ascot Royal Ascot is a cornerstone of the British royal calendar. The then-Duchess of Cambridge was spotted on day two of the event in 2016 wearing a crisp white midi dress by Dolce Gabbana made from intricate lace and styled with a cream Jane Taylor rose-adorned hat.

4/ 7 © Getty Sheer style On 6 April, Kate wore her sheerest look of the year while attending a reception at Kensington Palace ahead of their tour of India and Bhutan. For the occasion, she pulled out a midnight blue Saloni number featuring a timeless polka dot print and pie crust collar.

5/ 7 © Getty Fabulous florals On 10 October, Kate attended the World Mental Health Day celebration with Heads Together at the London Eye. Stepping out with Prince William, Kate opted for a floral mid-length dress by Kate Spade with a pussy bow neckline and suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Cool cowboy boots Kate busted out a pair of cowboy boots, a style of shoe that went viral in 2025, as she arrived at the Haida Heritage Centre and Museum during her and William's 2016 tour of Canada. She styled the R.Soles boots with khaki skinny jeans and a scarlet jumper. Caroline Sullivan, a London-based fashion stylist with over 15 years of experience in the game, told us: "Americana and more importantly the cowboy boot is more than just a statement of nostalgia, it allows you to toughen up an otherwise 'pretty' look."