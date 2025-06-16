Princess Kate's unprecedented Garter Day move with Duchess Sophie after missing last year - best photos

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh have stepped out to watch the annual Garter Day procession in Windsor.

The King and Queen are leading the procession to St George's Chapel for the service, along with the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh.

It marks Kate's return to the event after missing it due to cancer treatment last year, with the Princess wearing a stunning Self-Portrait seen just a few weeks ago for the VE Day concert.

The royals in the procession wear the traditional white plumed hats and dark blue velvet robes.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes the King, who is sovereign of the Garter, the Queen, several members of the royal family, and up to 24 Companions.

Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.

The ceremony is taking place two days after the royals came together to celebrate the King's official birthday at Trooping the Colour.

See the best photos from Garter Day…

1/ 7 © Max Mumby Perfect in pastels The Princess of Wales looked incredible in a white peplum-style outfit by Self-Portrait, which she sported for VE Day celebrations last month. She teamed the ensemble with a saucer-style hat by Sean Barrett with pearl jewellery. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburgh coordinated with Kate in a pale pink dress by Suzannah London with a wide-brimmed hat.

2/ 7 © Alamy Stock Photo Where do Kate and Sophie watch? Royals not taking part in the procession watch from the Galilee Porch of St George's Chapel.

3/ 7 © Getty Images The King and Queen The King and Queen headed up the procession through the castle grounds.

4/ 7 © Getty Smiling Queen Queen Camilla was made Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in 2022. Under her robes, Her Majesty wore a white chiffon and lace dress by Fiona Clare.

5/ 7 © Getty Lord Lloyd-Webber Knights include some well-known faces, including Andrew Lloyd-Webber, who was invested as an Companion to the Order in 2024.

6/ 7 © Getty Prince William The Prince of Wales was appointed the 1,000th Royal Knight of the Garter by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2008. It marked Kate's first major role event as she watched her then-boyfriend in the procession when they were dating.

7/ 7 © Getty Images Sir Tony Blair Former Prime Minister Tony Blair became a member of the Order of the Garter in 2022.

