Queen Maxima's tangerine dream look is the best way to try bold colour in your 50s

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has developed a reputation for being one of the most fashion-forward, bold dressers amongst the European royals, pushing the boundaries of what one expects from contemporary royal style. Whether it's a striking colour or a unique silhouette, the Dutch Queen always brings out something eye-catching.

For a visit to the Leading Locals Network from Mind Us, in her position as the honorary chair of the foundation, on 3 February, the 54-year-old brought out her brightest outfit of the year so far. Scroll down to see the best pictures of Queen Maxima from the visit…

1/ 6 © Getty Images As identified by royal fashion blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, Queen Maxima donned an orange pantsuit from Claes Iversen, one of the designers to whom she has turned most often for her suits. This two-piece suit features a figure-hugging single-breasted blazer and matching straight-leg trousers, with a single pleat down the front, making for a relaxed, but nevertheless very smart look.

2/ 6 © Getty Images Leanne Jones, a personal stylist specialising in colour analysis, previously spoke exclusively to HELLO! about an orange outfit worn by the Princess of Wales, telling us all about the symbolism behind the hue. "Orange is a mood-boosting shade that conveys warmth, energy and spontaneity," she explained. "By choosing this hue, she brings a sense of optimism and approachability to her look, showing how thoughtful colour choices can communicate personality as well as style."

3/ 6 © Getty Images The Dutch Queen layered her pantsuit over an orange-brown roundneck sweater, with the slightly darker shade allowing the colour of the blazer and trousers to pop even more. It's a slightly more muted take on colourblocking, where colours are placed in stark contrast with one another for a high-impact. For a low-key outing like this, straight colourblocking might be a little too bold, but this middle ground is the perfect way to try something a little more exciting without being inappropriate.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Tania Leslau, HELLO! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor, explained that colour blocking is back on trend for the current season. "AW25 was a big season for colourblocking," she begins. "We also saw innovative colour blocking techniques from Stella McCartney, Prada and Tom Ford. In terms of celebrities who are fans of the look, naturally, Victoria Beckham is the first to spring to mind."

5/ 6 © WWD via Getty Images A model on the runway at the Gucci Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week The fashion editor cited two examples that she calls a "colour theory masterclass": "Gucci’s recent AW25 collection, which toyed with chartreuse and pink colourblocking via feminine lace bodysuits, midi skirts and patent peacoats," and Miu Miu's recent collection, which "championed stark violet tones paired with satsuma orange, crimson, sparkling fresh mint, mustard yellow and flamingo pink".