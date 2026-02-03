Queen Máxima styles bridal diamonds with 'cheeky' boots on 24th wedding anniversary

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands marked their 24th wedding anniversary on 2 February, and what better way to celebrate than with a joint public engagement? The couple stepped out to visit the Wijkpaleis community centre in Rotterdam to receive an update on the social initiatives supported by the Oranje Fonds, one of the couple's philanthropic projects, which, rather aptly, was established in 2002 as a national gift from the people of the Netherlands to mark their nuptials.

Máxima, 54, honoured the anniversary not only with the outing but in her jewellery choice. She re-wore the beautiful diamond earrings that she wore on her wedding day in 2002. The drop-style earrings paired perfectly with the Dutch Star Tiara, a piece created from diamond star brooches belonging to Queen Emma, with the base of the Pearl Button Tiara, and her Valentino gown, famed for its high cowl neckline and three-quarter sleeves.

Máxima's sentimental re-wear © Alamy Stock Photo Queen Maxima wore her bridal earrings during a visit to several social initiatives supported by the Oranje Fonds at the Wijkpaleis in Rotterdam Re-wearing this special piece of jewellery is a hit with Leanne Jones, a UK-based personal stylist. "For too long, we've been trapped in a culture of constant newness, but there's something far more meaningful about returning to a mindset where we form genuine connections with our clothes and accessories," she says.

© Getty Maxima wore the earrings with the Dutch Star Tiara "Cherishing and re-wearing them is not only better for the planet – it's good for the soul, so as a stylist I'm completely on board with this approach. We could all take a leaf out of her book and rediscover the value already sitting in our wardrobes and jewellery boxes."

What did Máxima wear on her wedding anniversary? © ANP/AFP via Getty Images King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands pose upon arrival at the Wijkpaleis community centre As far as Máxima's accompanying outfit, she debuted the 'Grey coat dress with scarf detail' by Vanessa Seward, as identified by Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, as well as the 'Laura 85' knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi. It's a look that Leanne Jones hails as a masterclass in modern elegance. The stylist tells us: "The cheeky knee-high boots add just the right touch of edge, while the earrings bring the glamour, creating a perfectly balanced outfit that feels both confident and effortlessly chic."

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's wedding day © Getty The bride wore a Valentino gown The king and queen tied the knot in 2002 at Beurs van Berlage, followed by a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk in the presence of Willem-Alexander's parents, Princess Beatrix (who reigned as Queen of the Netherlands from 1980 until her abdication in 2013) and the late Prince Claus. The bride's parents were noticeably absent due to her father, Jorge Zorreguieta's, political career.

© Getty King Charles was in attendance, as was Queen Noor of Jordan Royals from around Europe were in attendance, including King Charles, as well as Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie Chantal of Greece.