Queen Maxima is a 'burst of cheer' in waist-cinching orange look – and Mango bag

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is one of the most well-dressed European royal ladies, best known for her eclectic fashion and choice of more experimental pieces that push the boundaries of what modern royal style can mean.

However, one style that she has often turned to is block colours, likely for the immediately striking impression that they can make regardless of fabric or silhouette. That being said, the Dutch Queen never relies solely on one aspect of her look to stand out, and her most recent outfit is a brilliant example.

© Alamy Live News. Queen Maxima during a visit to the BDR Thermea and the factory of Remeha in Apeldoorn

On 21 January, she paid a visit to BDR Thermea, a European distributor of domestic and commercial water and heating systems, touring the factory and hearing about how equipment is reduced. It's a more low-key engagement that means she can afford to be a little playful with her clothing, perhaps even using her fashion to draw attention to the work being done.

As identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, Queen Maxima opted for her houndstooth pantsuit from her go-to designer, Natan, which she wore for a similar factory visit back in February 2024, when she toured Renewi's facilities. The pieces feature a micro-houndstooth design that, from a distance, appears as a block colour, though the pattern is visible closer up.

Though she's worn this specific suit before, the 54-year-old doesn't often combine patterns and block colours to create visual intrigue in her outfits. She typically uses the silhouette, through donning an asymmetrical skirt or layering effectively with a cape, to take her outfits to another level. It also seems particularly notable to recycle an outfit for a sustainability-focused visit – a subtle, but smart way to reinforce the message of her outing through her style.

Underneath her suit, the Dutch Queen layered a pale tan turtleneck from Max Mara, which had an almost-nude look to it, as if to give her winter look a small nod to summer style. Rounding it all off, she brought along a faux sheepskin bag from Mango.

An expert's take on Queen Maxima's look

Houndstooth is a classic, but dips in and out of popularity. We consulted our in-house expert, Clare Pennington, HELLO! Fashion's Editor, about the pattern, and where it sits within the current trend cycle. She called it "one of those eternally chic patterns that will drift in and out of the spotlight but never veer too far from the style canon".

"The print is approved, having been spotted on the runways at Chanel and The Attico (and very recently on Jonathan Anderson’s AW26 menswear collection, which just strutted down the runway in Paris)," she continued.

On why Queen Maxima's look is especially unique, she cited the "bright orange colour palette," adding: "When the elegant pattern is usually spotted in shades black, brown, white and grey, Maxima proves that a splash of colour can add a rousing burst of cheer, much needed at this time of year."

Expert tips on styling houndstooth

We couldn't resist asking our fashion expert for her top tips on styling houndstooth pieces! She explained: "Think of it as a neutral that can be paired with anything. It’ll add dimension to your outfits (much like leopard print, or a classic stripe). Don’t shy away from matching sets a la Maxima, or if you want to gently nod toward the trend - opt for a bag that you’ll reach for season after season."