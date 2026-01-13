Queen Maxima's 'Cinderella' look is how you need to be styling monochrome in your 50s

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, one of the most fashion-forward European royals, has been on a brilliant run of outfits recently, consistently proving that she has found her own way of striking the balance between classical regal elegance and incorporating more experimental styling choices.

When it comes to formalwear, no one brings out an eye-catching look like the Dutch Queen, and she proved it once again on Monday, 12 January, when she and her husband, King Willem-Alexander, hosted the traditional New Year's reception for Dutch guests at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

As identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, she wore a matching light blue long-sleeve blouse and high-waisted pleated skirt, both from Natan, the Belgian couture designer to whom she frequently turns. She's worn clothes from them often, such as this bridal white cape dress from December 2025 and this 'adventurous' mini dress from three months before. Queen Máxima has also worn this specific ensemble before, including to a Christmas music gala in December 2023.

To accessorise, she committed even harder to the monochrome look, opting for a pair of moonstone and sapphire earrings, with a matching necklace, and a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede pumps in a hue that coordinated beautifully with the blouse and skirt. In head-to-toe baby blue, she looked more resplendent than ever, channelling the beauty of Cinderella's iconic ballgown.

An expert take on Queen Máxima's outfit

Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, spoke exclusively to HELLO! to give her take on what makes the 54-year-old's outfit so special. She said: "The look works because it balances strong structure with softness: the tailored jacket anchors the outfit, while the fluid skirt introduces movement and elegance."

The fashion expert noted that "the pale blue tone feels modern yet ceremonial" and it brings a sense of "authority without heaviness," a balance that Oriona called "a signature of the Dutch Queen's confident, fashion-forward style".

It's the "scarf-like drape" at the front of the blouse that especially caught the stylist's attention. "It's a clever styling device, softening the tailoring and drawing the eye vertically, which elongates the silhouette," she says. "Meanwhile, the asymmetrical skirt adds quiet drama and motion, preventing the monochrome look from feeling static or overly formal. These details elevate the outfit from classic to contemporary without shouting for attention."

Expert tips on styling monochrome like Queen Máxima

Oriona also exclusively shared her tips for pulling off a monochrome outfit: