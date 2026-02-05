Princess Kate oozes luxury in belted midi dress – and killer heels

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to Lambeth Palace to meet the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Sarah Mullally

The Prince and Princess of Wales shake hand of Archbishop Sarah Mullally, the Archbishop of Canterbury on steps of Lambeth Palace© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
The Princess of Wales oozed quiet luxury on 5 February as she stepped out with the Prince of Wales at Lambeth Palace to meet the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Sarah Mullally. Kate, 44, opted for an elegant monochrome moment in chocolate brown, centring her look around a belted midi dress.

The shin-skimming number, which appeared to be by Edeline Lee, was paired with a structured coat in a slightly darker shade of brown and styled undone to reveal the subtly pleated skirt of her dress. She also wore sheer brown tights, as well as a pair of killer heels with a pointed toe and stiletto heel. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally during an audience in the Archbishop's study at Lambeth Palace, London© Alamy Stock Photo
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally during an audience in the Archbishop's study at Lambeth Palace, London

Rounding off the look was a heart pendant necklace made from gold and her go-to Cartier triple hoop earrings. Her less-is-more makeup look and soft, wavy hair finished the daytime look perfectly.

Kate's chocolate brown wardrobe

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club on January 27© Dominic Lipinski / Kensington Palace
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club on 27 January

It's not the first time Kate has worn brown this season. On 27 January, the royal visited Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club wearing a herringbone blazer by Holland Cooper with wide-leg Jigsaw trousers in a warmer caramel hue and the 'Josie Pumps in Chocolate Suede' by Emmy London, as identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram.

Catherine, Princess of Wales joins Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences, for a supported wellbeing walk © Getty Images
Kate wore brown and khaki for a walk in the Peak District National Park

She also wore chocolate-coloured jodhpurs by Holland Cooper, teaming them with a Dubarry of Ireland waxed jacket and Berghaus walking boots as she visited the Peak District National Park for a well-being walk with Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences.

The Princess of Wales' two-engagement week

The Princess of Wales in printed orange coat© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales looks at a pair of jeans during a visit to Hiut Denim

The outing comes after the princess stepped out solo in Wales earlier this week to visit Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill, followed by a visit to Hiut Denim, a family-owned company designing and manufacturing premium jeans. 

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Tŷ Hafan children’s hospice shop in Lampeter© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala
The Princess of Wales' coat was a vintage number

For this occasion, she donned a rose-patterned coat made at Melin Tregwynt in an unexpected tangerine hue. The coat, which reached knee-skimming length, was teamed with a new pair of Victoria Beckham trousers. The olive green 'Alina' style matched her roll-neck jumper perfectly. 

The Princess of Wales waves as she departs Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast on 3 February© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
The Princess of Wales rarely wears orange

It was a delight for royal fans to see Kate in orange – a colour she so rarely wears. "Orange is a mood-boosting shade that conveys warmth, energy, and spontaneity, qualities Kate may have wanted to project at the engagement," Leanne Jones, a personal stylist specialising in colour analysis, told us. 

"By choosing this hue, she brings a sense of optimism and approachability to her look, showing how thoughtful colour choices can communicate personality as well as style."

