Princess Kate oozes luxury in belted midi dress – and killer heels

The shin-skimming number, which appeared to be by Edeline Lee, was paired with a structured coat in a slightly darker shade of brown and styled undone to reveal the subtly pleated skirt of her dress. She also wore sheer brown tights, as well as a pair of killer heels with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.
Rounding off the look was a heart pendant necklace made from gold and her go-to Cartier triple hoop earrings. Her less-is-more makeup look and soft, wavy hair finished the daytime look perfectly.
Kate's chocolate brown wardrobe
It's not the first time Kate has worn brown this season. On 27 January, the royal visited Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club wearing a herringbone blazer by Holland Cooper with wide-leg Jigsaw trousers in a warmer caramel hue and the 'Josie Pumps in Chocolate Suede' by Emmy London, as identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram.
She also wore chocolate-coloured jodhpurs by Holland Cooper, teaming them with a Dubarry of Ireland waxed jacket and Berghaus walking boots as she visited the Peak District National Park for a well-being walk with Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences.
The Princess of Wales' two-engagement week
The outing comes after the princess stepped out solo in Wales earlier this week to visit Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill, followed by a visit to Hiut Denim, a family-owned company designing and manufacturing premium jeans.
For this occasion, she donned a rose-patterned coat made at Melin Tregwynt in an unexpected tangerine hue. The coat, which reached knee-skimming length, was teamed with a new pair of Victoria Beckham trousers. The olive green 'Alina' style matched her roll-neck jumper perfectly.
It was a delight for royal fans to see Kate in orange – a colour she so rarely wears. "Orange is a mood-boosting shade that conveys warmth, energy, and spontaneity, qualities Kate may have wanted to project at the engagement," Leanne Jones, a personal stylist specialising in colour analysis, told us.
"By choosing this hue, she brings a sense of optimism and approachability to her look, showing how thoughtful colour choices can communicate personality as well as style."