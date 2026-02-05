Princess Kate oozes luxury in belted midi dress – and killer heels

The Princess of Wales oozed quiet luxury on 5 February as she stepped out with the Prince of Wales at Lambeth Palace to meet the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Sarah Mullally. Kate, 44, opted for an elegant monochrome moment in chocolate brown, centring her look around a belted midi dress.

The shin-skimming number, which appeared to be by Edeline Lee, was paired with a structured coat in a slightly darker shade of brown and styled undone to reveal the subtly pleated skirt of her dress. She also wore sheer brown tights, as well as a pair of killer heels with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Prince and Princess of Wales meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally during an audience in the Archbishop's study at Lambeth Palace, London Rounding off the look was a heart pendant necklace made from gold and her go-to Cartier triple hoop earrings. Her less-is-more makeup look and soft, wavy hair finished the daytime look perfectly.

Kate's chocolate brown wardrobe © Dominic Lipinski / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales during a visit to Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club on 27 January It's not the first time Kate has worn brown this season. On 27 January, the royal visited Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club wearing a herringbone blazer by Holland Cooper with wide-leg Jigsaw trousers in a warmer caramel hue and the 'Josie Pumps in Chocolate Suede' by Emmy London, as identified by Royal British Fashion on Instagram.

© Getty Images Kate wore brown and khaki for a walk in the Peak District National Park She also wore chocolate-coloured jodhpurs by Holland Cooper, teaming them with a Dubarry of Ireland waxed jacket and Berghaus walking boots as she visited the Peak District National Park for a well-being walk with Mind Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences.

The Princess of Wales' two-engagement week © Getty Images The Princess of Wales looks at a pair of jeans during a visit to Hiut Denim The outing comes after the princess stepped out solo in Wales earlier this week to visit Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill, followed by a visit to Hiut Denim, a family-owned company designing and manufacturing premium jeans.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala The Princess of Wales' coat was a vintage number For this occasion, she donned a rose-patterned coat made at Melin Tregwynt in an unexpected tangerine hue. The coat, which reached knee-skimming length, was teamed with a new pair of Victoria Beckham trousers. The olive green 'Alina' style matched her roll-neck jumper perfectly.