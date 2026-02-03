Princess Kate breaks self-imposed style rule in 'mood-boosting' coat

The Princess of Wales brought a splash of colour to an overcast day on 3 February as she stepped out in Melin Tregwynt in Wales to visit a wool mill. Kate, 44, was seen arriving at the engagement, which celebrated the British textile industry, in a rose-patterned coat made at Melin Tregwynt in the brightest tangerine hue.

The knee-grazing coat was worn undone and featured structured lapels, boxy shoulders and a fabulous checked design. Contrasting the orange colour of her coat, Prince William's wife also added a pair of khaki wide-leg trousers by Victoria Beckham and a matching roll-neck jumper.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales waves as she departs Melin Tregwynt

She rounded off the look with a pair of pointed-toe heels by Gianvito Rossi and wore her glossy brunette locks in a twisted half-updo.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales wore a coat made at Melin Tregwynt

Kate in rarely-seen orange

"Technically, Kate is a 'summer' in seasonal colour analysis, meaning she typically glows in soft, cool pinks and lavender. But I firmly believe that colour analysis should be a guide, not a rule - and there’s no substitute for wearing shades that make you feel confident and radiant," Leanne Jones, a personal stylist specialising in colour analysis, tells us. "Clearly, that’s the case here, and she looks as fantastic as ever.

"Orange is a mood-boosting shade that conveys warmth, energy, and spontaneity, qualities Kate may have wanted to project at today’s engagement," she adds. "By choosing this hue, she brings a sense of optimism and approachability to her look, showing how thoughtful colour choices can communicate personality as well as style."

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales made a statement in orange

It's a colour that Kate rarely wears, favouring neutrals (black, white, grey or brown) or if she is wearing colour, then primary shades (red, yellow, blue) tend to be her go-tos. However, she hasn't shunned the satsuma hue entirely throughout her royal life. Keep scrolling to see proof…

2026 View post on Instagram Just last week, Kate styled a camel-coloured Burberry coat with a bright orange scarf by Pickett London as she stepped out in Winchester to visit The Beauty of the Earth exhibition.

2023 © Getty The Princess of Wales wore a fitting orange look to visit Foxcubs Nursery in Luton In 2023, she rather aptly chose an orange look to visit Foxcubs Nursery in Luton. Her pumpkin-hued outfit featured a turtleneck sweater by Gabriela Hearst with a ribbed midi skirt by the same designer and a croc-print leather belt by Ralph Lauren.

Twice in 2022 © Getty Kate wore a keyhole orange blouse in Jamaica Kate teamed a satsuma-coloured blouse by Ridley with a white Alexander McQueen suit while visiting Shortwood Teacher's College in Kingston, Jamaica, in March 2022. The contrast in colour created one of her most striking looks to date.