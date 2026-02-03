Princess Kate breaks self-imposed style rule in 'mood-boosting' coat

The Princess of Wales brought a splash of colour to an overcast day on 3 February as she stepped out in Melin Tregwynt in Wales to visit a wool mill. Kate, 44, was seen arriving at the engagement, which celebrated the British textile industry, in a rose-patterned coat made at Melin Tregwynt in the brightest tangerine hue.
The knee-grazing coat was worn undone and featured structured lapels, boxy shoulders and a fabulous checked design. Contrasting the orange colour of her coat, Prince William's wife also added a pair of khaki wide-leg trousers by Victoria Beckham and a matching roll-neck jumper.
She rounded off the look with a pair of pointed-toe heels by Gianvito Rossi and wore her glossy brunette locks in a twisted half-updo.
Kate in rarely-seen orange
"Technically, Kate is a 'summer' in seasonal colour analysis, meaning she typically glows in soft, cool pinks and lavender. But I firmly believe that colour analysis should be a guide, not a rule - and there’s no substitute for wearing shades that make you feel confident and radiant," Leanne Jones, a personal stylist specialising in colour analysis, tells us. "Clearly, that’s the case here, and she looks as fantastic as ever.
"Orange is a mood-boosting shade that conveys warmth, energy, and spontaneity, qualities Kate may have wanted to project at today’s engagement," she adds. "By choosing this hue, she brings a sense of optimism and approachability to her look, showing how thoughtful colour choices can communicate personality as well as style."
It's a colour that Kate rarely wears, favouring neutrals (black, white, grey or brown) or if she is wearing colour, then primary shades (red, yellow, blue) tend to be her go-tos. However, she hasn't shunned the satsuma hue entirely throughout her royal life. Keep scrolling to see proof…