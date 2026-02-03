Princess Kate breaks self-imposed style rule in 'mood-boosting' coat

The Princess of Wales stepped out in Wales in a vibrant coat to visit a woollen mill in Melin Tregwynt - and it's in a colour we rarely see her in

Catherine, Princess of Wales in printed orange coat© Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
40 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales brought a splash of colour to an overcast day on 3 February as she stepped out in Melin Tregwynt in Wales to visit a wool mill. Kate, 44, was seen arriving at the engagement, which celebrated the British textile industry, in a rose-patterned coat made at Melin Tregwynt in the brightest tangerine hue. 

The knee-grazing coat was worn undone and featured structured lapels, boxy shoulders and a fabulous checked design. Contrasting the orange colour of her coat, Prince William's wife also added a pair of khaki wide-leg trousers by Victoria Beckham and a matching roll-neck jumper. 

The Princess of Wales waves as she departs Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast on 3 February© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
The Princess of Wales waves as she departs Melin Tregwynt

She rounded off the look with a pair of pointed-toe heels by Gianvito Rossi and wore her glossy brunette locks in a twisted half-updo. 

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast on 3 February© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
The Princess of Wales wore a coat made at Melin Tregwynt

Kate in rarely-seen orange

"Technically, Kate is a 'summer' in seasonal colour analysis, meaning she typically glows in soft, cool pinks and lavender. But I firmly believe that colour analysis should be a guide, not a rule - and there’s no substitute for wearing shades that make you feel confident and radiant," Leanne Jones, a personal stylist specialising in colour analysis, tells us. "Clearly, that’s the case here, and she looks as fantastic as ever. 

"Orange is a mood-boosting shade that conveys warmth, energy, and spontaneity, qualities Kate may have wanted to project at today’s engagement," she adds. "By choosing this hue, she brings a sense of optimism and approachability to her look, showing how thoughtful colour choices can communicate personality as well as style."

The Princess of Wales during a visit to Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill weaving traditional Welsh designs in a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast on 3 February 2026© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
The Princess of Wales made a statement in orange

It's a colour that Kate rarely wears, favouring neutrals (black, white, grey or brown) or if she is wearing colour, then primary shades (red, yellow, blue) tend to be her go-tos. However, she hasn't shunned the satsuma hue entirely throughout her royal life. Keep scrolling to see proof…

2026

View post on Instagram
 

Just last week, Kate styled a camel-coloured Burberry coat with a bright orange scarf by Pickett London as she stepped out in Winchester to visit The Beauty of the Earth exhibition.

2023

The Princess of Wales in nursery room with staff and children in orange outfit© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore a fitting orange look to visit Foxcubs Nursery in Luton

In 2023, she rather aptly chose an orange look to visit Foxcubs Nursery in Luton. Her pumpkin-hued outfit featured a turtleneck sweater by Gabriela Hearst with a ribbed midi skirt by the same designer and a croc-print leather belt by Ralph Lauren. 

Twice in 2022

Kate in white suit and keyhole orange blouse walking© Getty
Kate wore a keyhole orange blouse in Jamaica

Kate teamed a satsuma-coloured blouse by Ridley with a white Alexander McQueen suit while visiting Shortwood Teacher's College in Kingston, Jamaica, in March 2022. The contrast in colour created one of her most striking looks to date.

Kate in brown coat walking beside william© Getty
Kate's orange skirt peeked through from underneath her Alexander McQueen coat

Meanwhile, in December, she wore an orange knitted dress under a chocolate brown Alexander McQueen coat during a visit to Piers Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The outfit gave a whole new meaning to chocolate orange!

