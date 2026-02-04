5 Best dressed royals in February 2026 – including Princess Kate in Victoria Beckham

If January is the month of fresh starts, with the royal style set beckoning in a new year, February is all about setting the agenda for the season ahead. The fashion bar has been set high this month, with the Princess of Wales kicking off her appearances for February in a colour she rarely wears – more on that to come.

Meanwhile, over in Europe, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Mary of Denmark are leading the way with their colourful wardrobes this season. Spring doesn't technically start until March, but the royal ladies are getting a dose of dopamine dressing in early, brightening up these dreary February days with pops of colour galore.

To see all of our top picks throughout the month, keep scrolling…

The Princess of Wales © Getty Images The Princess of Wales wore a jacket made at the mill The Princess of Wales was spotted out in an unexpected tangerine look while visiting Melin Tregwynt, a woollen mill in Wales, on 3 February. She rarely dresses in orange, but the wife of Prince William made the exception for a rose-print coat in this colour that had been made at the mill. She added a touch of celebrity glamour with her olive green Victoria Beckham 'Alina' trousers. Kate also donned Emmy London's 'Josie' chocolate suede pumps, as well as the £95 'Teardrop Garnet Charm Hoop Earrings' by Spells of Love.

The Duchess of Edinburgh © Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh speaks to guests during a reception at St James's Palace The Duchess of Edinburgh was a picture of luxurious elegance at a reception at St James’s Palace to recognise the work of employees of local and regional governments who serve communities throughout the UK on 3 February. The wife of Prince Edward allowed her fabulous taste in high-end designers to do all the talking as she stepped out in a taupe satin dress by Giorgio Armani. She paired the floaty dress with the ultra-luxe 'Happy Diamonds Necklace in Rose Gold & Diamonds' by Chopard, which retails for just over £5,000, as well as her go-to 'Africa' ring by Giulia Barela.

Queen Máxima © Getty Images Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visits the Leading Locals Network from MindUS It seems the Princess of Wales isn't the only royal to incorporate orange into her wardrobe this month. The wife of King Willem Alexander visited Tilburg as part of the Leading Locals Network of MindUS in line with the Mental Health for All Young People 2023-2026 initiative. Maxima wore a burnt orange single-breasted blazer by Claes Iversen, as well as the matching wide-leg trousers from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2015 Collection. She broke up the orange with a chocolate brown fine-knit jumper to match her suede heels by Gianvito Rossi.

Queen Mary © AFP via Getty Images Queen Mary took her glasses off to hand out medals Queen Mary of Denmark brought a touch of chic to the Men's EHF Euro 2026 final handball match between Denmark and Germany on 1 February. The wife of King Frederik teamed the 'Bendix' style shirt by La Bagatelle with a collarless neckline, a skinny red leather belt and wide-leg trousers. Adding a hint of preppy energy, while watching the match from the stands, Mary popped on a pair of Gucci glasses, the 'GG0798O-003 Glasses in Havana' style, to be specific.