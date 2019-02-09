﻿
Kate Middleton's best BAFTA dresses over the years

The royal has worn Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham to the awards ceremony

kate middleton baftas 2017
It's BAFTA time again so get ready for all those show-stopping gowns, dazzling jewels and high heel heaven. The red carpet is all about A-listers' outfit choices, but don't forget some of our favourite royals often attend too, giving us a double hit of glamour. The Duchess of Cambridge has graced the BAFTAs three times; once in 2017, 2018, and 2019 as well as popping into the BAFTA Brits to Watch event way back in 2011.

All of her outfits have been stunning, so as she wows at the 2019 ceremony, we decided to relive Kate's past BAFTA looks – the designer dresses, jewellery, shoes and bags. Enjoy!

The Duchess wore this breath-taking black patterned off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen to the 2017 BAFTAs. Didn't she look amazing? The dress featured a Bardot neckline, bodice and full-length skirt with stylish ribbon detailing.

2017 earrings
We absolutely adored Kate's amazing pale-peach drop jewelled earrings from the 2017 BAFTAs. They are thought to have been in the Duchess' jewellery collection for some time and she has worn them to previous events.

kate bracelet 2017
Wow! The Duchess' diamond bracelet is one spectacular piece of jewellery. The piece in question is the Edinburgh Wedding Gift Bracelet, loaned to her by her Majesty the Queen.

kate middleton prince william baftas
The Duchess was pregnant with Prince Louis at the 2018 BAFTA ceremony. Here she is in an elegant forest-green gown by the designer Jenny Packham. The dress featured an empire waistline with black ribbon detail and flowed chicly over her bump.

kate jewels 2018
It was all about the jewellery for Kate with this look. The royal chose these beautiful square-cut, emerald earrings set within a floral border of diamonds for the event. She matched the jewels with a dazzling, drop necklace featuring four emerald stones.

bag 2018
Kate teamed the sophisticated ensemble with a black clutch bag by Pretty Ballerinas – such a classic.

kate 2011 dress
This has got to be one of our favourite ever looks on the Duchess. Kate wore this divine lavender gown to the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in 2011. The bespoke gown was designed for her by Alexander McQueen.

kate 2011 shoes
We're still in love with Kate's sassy, silver Jimmy Choo Vamp sandals from the BAFTA event in 2011. Time they made a reappearance.

earrings 2011
The Duchess's beautiful diamond bracelet and earrings are believed to be a present from Prince Charles after William and Kate's marriage. Gorgeous!

Kate Middleton at the baftas 2019
And for the 2019 BAFTAs, Kate opted for a stunning white one-shouldered gown which she paired with Princess Diana's earrings. Simply stunning. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

