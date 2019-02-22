﻿
7 Photos | Fashion

Royals personalised jewellery – see who wore the Insta-trend before you!

R is for royal…

...
Royals personalised jewellery – see who wore the Insta-trend before you!
You're reading

Royals personalised jewellery – see who wore the Insta-trend before you!

1/7
Next

James Martin forced to apologise for cookery show errors after outraging fans
fergie-jewellery
1/7

You can't move on Instagram without seeing your favourite influencers wearing personalised jewellery; be it an initial necklace or ring or a bracelet engraved with a loved one's name. We're obsessed with the trend, and we're not the only ones – the royals seem to love it too. And we're not just talking recently, even Anne Boleyn was said to favour necklaces with her initials on – click through our gallery to see the royals wearing their favourite pieces of personalised jewellery.

Sarah, Duchess of York

In the most brilliant mother-of-the-bride move we've seen for a while, Sarah Ferguson accessorised her striking emerald green Emma Louise Design ensemble worn to her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding last October with a bracelet paying tribute to the bride.

The Duchess of York added a stunning gold cuff to her look, which spelt out 'Eugenie' and 'Beatrice' in diamonds. Sarah Ferguson is always very vocal about how proud she is of her daughters, and what better way to show that love than with such a beautiful item!

meghan-initial
2/7

Meghan Markle

Proving she's always one step ahead, Meghan wore the initial necklace trend in 2012. Meghan's coin necklace is engraved with an 'M', and the perfect piece to wear every day.

And before she and Prince Harry had made their relationship official to the public, Meghan was seen showing her love for the Prince in 2016 by wearing their initials side by side on a dainty necklace. Cute!

meghan-mommy
3/7

Meghan Markle

Showing she really does love personalised jewellery, Meghan was spotted leaving New York recently after her star-studded baby shower wearing a 'Mommy' necklace.

The £650 Jennifer Meyer necklace is believed to have been a gift from her baby shower and we're LOVING it.

diana-jewellery
4/7

Princess Diana

Is it us or is Princess Diana's initial necklace just like the ones we've been lusting after on Instagram? Princess Diana wore hers in 1980, when she was Lady Diana Spencer. We love the shorter length of the chain, and Diana's tonal knit and shirt combo.

kate-jwellery
5/7

Kate Middleton

Mother-in-law gifts can be interesting but Kate Middleton lucked out with this gorgeous bracelet from Camilla – apparently gifted to her after the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William's wedding in 2011.

The gold link charm bracelet features a disc engraved with both of their monograms – a C for Catherine and a coronet with a C for Camilla and a crown on the other side. It's like a friendship bracelet 2.0.

amelia-jewellery
6/7

Lady Amelia Windsor

We're big fans of Lady Amelia Windsor's cool girl style, and her big, bold initial coin necklace is top of our wishlist. Had she been eyeing up Meghan's version?

diana-necklace
7/7

Princess Diana (again)

Wearing your heart on your sleeve is one thing but on your necklace? Loving it. Princess Diana wore the cutest pendant after the birth of her first son – a gold medallion engraved with 'William'. The piece was a gift from Prince Charles, and Diana wore it to the Polo in 1983.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...