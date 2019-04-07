Who Wore It Best? The Celebrities V Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex are two of the chicest women around so it’s no wonder that many celebrities choose to emulate their look with the same outfit. From the surprising (Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie) to the stylish (Sienna Miller, Bee Shaffer, Carey Mulligan and Blake Lively), we’ve been through the royal and Hollywood archives to find the stars who have worn the same clothes as Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. The big question though…. Who wore it best? We’ll let you decide.
The Duchess of Cambridge & Sarah Jessica Parker
This Alessandra Rich is probably the second most popular dress of 2019 - after the spotty Zara dress of course. As well as the Duchess of Cambridge and Sarah Jessica Parker, we also saw it on actress Abigail Spencer (who wore it to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May).