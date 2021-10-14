Royal women love their leggings as much as us! See Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're used to seeing a lot of our favourite royal women in smart trousers, elegant day dresses and even glamorous, glittering gowns - though it's not so often that we get to see them in their comfies.

But it turns out, royal ladies love their leggings just as much as us! The Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and the Countess of Wessex are just a few of the royals we've spotted in the off-duty staples. Scroll down to see the best photos!

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan was regularly pictured out and about in her leggings with a yoga mat under her arm before she married Prince Harry. While pregnant with son Archie in 2019, she was seen leaving her baby shower in her £88 Lululemon 'Align' leggings.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Like her sister-in-law, Kate is a fan of Lululemon, too! The royal was pictured in her yoga pants, shopping at the brand's store on London's King's Road back in 2016. And above, way back in 2007, Kate took part in a training session with the Sisterhood cross Channel rowing team, rocking her rowing leggings.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

The Danish royal looked incredible as she ran 5km during the Royal Run in Aalborg, Denmark in September 2021. She made it look easy!

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie is an impressive runner too, and took part in a section of the Virtual London Marathon in October 2020 - looking great in her Adidas three-stripe leggings.

Princess Eugenie

Like countless other royal ladies (and the rest of us), Eugenie has been spotted wearing her activewear out and about - but she also likes to dress up in leggings. She looked suitably glam in her leather pair for a dinner date with husband Jack Brooksbank back in July 2020.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice has taken part in a number of charity races, too, and looked lovely in her leggings at the Lady Garden 5K and 10K Run in May 2017. And just like her sister, she is often seen strolling around London in her gymwear.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Princess Madeleine looked effortless in her black leggings and trainers as she was pictured out and about in New York.

