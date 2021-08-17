Princess Diana's striped skirt totally inspired Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Not a day goes by when we don't wistfully look at the wardrobe of Princess Diana. The late mother of Prince William and Harry was so stylish - a trendsetter for all.

Recently, we've been coveting this stunning outfit she wore back in 1991.The former wife of Prince Charles was pictured at a detoxification centre in Lambeth, south London and decided to go red. She sported an incredible scarlet blazer, which she teamed with a bold red and white striped pencil skirt, and matching shoes. SO chic, don't you agree?

Diana's daughter-in-laws -the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex - have also worn stripes in the same bold, statement way. Perhaps they were inspired by her?

Diana looked amazing in this striped outfit in 1991

Whilst Kate never met her mother-in-law, she shares many similarities with her when it comes to her personal style and there have been several times over the years when her fashion choices appeared to pay tribute to her.

Kate rocking stripes in 2015

Kate is often spotted wearing pieces of Diana's jewellery, from her stunning diamond and sapphire engagement ring to the dazzling Lover's Knot tiara. She is also a BIG fan of stripes – in particular, Breton-striped tees. Pictured with Prince George in 2015, Kate is seen wearing a laid-back ME-EM top at a polo match. Since then, she has re-worn this top on countless occasions.

Meghan choose stripes for Wimbledon in 2018

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is known for her laid-back, California gal look and we think this beautiful shirt she wore when she watched BFF Serena Williams play at Wimbledon in 2018 is just the kind of style Princess Diana would have worn. Her Polo Ralph Lauren number featured similar stripes and packed a classic yet eye-catching punch.

Meghan made stripes part of her maternity wardrobe in 2019

On the royal tour of Morocco in February 2019, Meghan showed stripes work for maternity wear too as she dressed her growing baby bump in a navy and white jumper. The Duchess looked ready for spring, completing her casual look with black skinny jeans, slouchy black suede boots by Stuart Weitzman and a green J Crew Field Mechanic Jacket.

