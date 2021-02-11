The most adorable royal baby outfits and accessories - and where you can shop for them yourself

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Royal children often spark fashion sell-outs just like their famous parents - whether it's the Duchess of Sussex's sweet blanket for her son Archie or the jumper the Duchess of Cambridge chose for Prince Louis.

As per tradition, many royal babies are pictured in their first snaps bundled up in a sweet bonnet and swaddle - we'll never forget the beautiful photographs of Kate and Prince William presenting their three children to the world outside the Lindo Wing in London.

MORE: 6 rare photos of royal kids kissing their parents in public

Loading the player...



WATCH: the Cambridge kids' cutest royal moments

If you love the regal look, there's plenty of kidswear inspiration here for your own little ones - from Princess Eugenie's adorable slippers for her baby son, to the Cambridge clan's favourite staples...

The traditional royal baby blanket

Both Kate and Meghan chose to wrap up their babies in a shawl from Nottinghamshire-based firm G.H. Hurt and son for their first appearances.

The brand is stocked at Harrods, and you can buy a beautiful set complete with a matching bonnet and booties.

G.H.Hurt & Son cashmere gift set, £210, Harrods

Prince George's royal baby blanket

Upon leaving the Lindo Wing, Prince William and Kate wrapped up a tiny Prince George in a duck motif blanket from aden + anais - causing fans to rush out to buy their own.

You can still purchase the very same blankets from the baby brand, including the 'Jungle Jam' pack of four that Kate herself purchased.

Cotton muslin swaddles, £44.95, Aden + Anais

Prince Louis' fairisle jumper

For the Queen's royal Christmas luncheon in 2019, Prince Louis delighted royal fans in this sweet seasonal knit from one of Kate's favourite childrenswear brands Amaia Kids.

Etsy seller Hearts and Coronets makes a beautifully similar version out of soft merino wool.

Fair Isle Jumper, from £52.75, Hearts and Coronets @ Etsy

MORE: Royal kids' most mischievous moments: Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall and more

Archie Harrison's sweet dog ears coat

Prince Harry and Meghan's son was pictured in this adorable snap as the couple shared some New Year's Eve photos in 2019. Archie's sweet coat was from Boden, and featured adorable dog ears on the hood!

We've spotted a similar style at H&M for just £17.99.

Teddy bear puffer coat, £17.99, H&M

Archie's bobble hat

The young royal also sported an oh-so-cute double bobble hat, which was gifted to Harry and Meghan during their royal visit to New Zealand. You can shop a very similar style at Etsy.

Knitted bobble hat, £16, Make N Share @ Etsy

Archie's adorable bear jumper

Archie wore an adorable polar bear jumper from Boden in the family's 2019 Christmas card. Get a similar look with this sweet grey knit from La Redoute, which will work all year round!

Bear jumper, £16, La Redoute

MORE: 22 best royal mum moments: Duchess Kate, Queen Letizia, Duchess Meghan & more

Princess Charlotte's cardigan

The young princess often wore pastel coloured cardigans in her early photos. Boden stock a number of styles that look very similar!

Textured cardigan, from £23, Boden

PHOTOS: Archie's cutest moments with his royal cousins George, Charlotte and Louis

Princess Eugenie's baby slippers

Princess Eugenie revealed she had purchased these adorable teddy bear slippers for her then-unborn baby back in September 2020, in her sweet pregnancy announcement. They cost £8 from John Lewis, but are sadly now sold out.

We think these ultra-cute dupes from GAP are just as lovely, though!

Cosy bear slippers, £9.95, GAP

Archie's ethical baby blanket

Meghan and Harry headed to the polo alongside the Cambridges in July 2019, and the Duchess was seen cuddling her two-month-old in a beautiful yellow-trimmed blanket.

The gorgeous cotton cover-up is from Malabar Baby – an ethical, artisan brand that offer natural baby linens inspired by cities around the world. It's still available to shop online, for around £43.

Malabar Baby cotton blanket, £43, Sugartrends

MORE: Royal children and their favourite foods!

Princess Charlotte's snowsuit

The Cambridges headed to the French alps in March 2016 when Princess Charlotte was ten months old - in the adorable snaps, she wore a quilted snow suit from John Lewis.

We've spotted a very similar style at The White Company, which even has the sweet ear details that Charlotte's had.

Quilted pramsuit, £49, The White Company

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.