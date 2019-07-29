Who Wore It Best? The Celebrities Vs Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton

The Duchesses of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are two of the chicest women around so it’s no wonder that many celebrities choose to emulate their look with the same outfit, or something similar! From Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie, to Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Sienna Miller, and not forgetting Blake Lively, we’ve been through the royal and Hollywood archives to find the stars who have worn the same clothes as Meghan and Kate. The big question though…. Who wore it best? We’ll let you decide, keep scrolling!
The Duchess of Cambridge & Holly Willoughby
Kate's Alessandra Rich is probably the second most popular dress of 2019 - after the spotty Zara dress of course. As well as the Duchess of Cambridge and Sarah Jessica Parker, we also saw it on actress Abigail Spencer (who wore it to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May). OK, so Holly's version may be cheaper and from Beulah London, but it's a dead ringer!