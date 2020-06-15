Each year our favourite royal ladies don their dreamiest dresses and designer hats to head out for a day at the races. One of the Queen's favourite events, Royal Ascot is a major staple of the summer social calendar, attracting a fashionable crowd which often includes The Duchess of Cambridge, The Countess of Wessex, Zara Tindall and more.
For the first time in the event's 250+ year history, Royal Ascot 2020 will be taking place behind closed doors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Running from Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 June, we're celebrating the big event by taking a trip down memory lane. These are our favourite royal fashion looks of all time...
The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge made headlines in 2019 when she stepped out in a periwinkle blue dress from designer, Elie Saab. Pairing her beautiful blue frock with a matching floral hat from Philip Treacy, the stylish royal looked absolutely stunning.