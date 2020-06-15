﻿
16 Photos | Fashion

Royal Ascot: The best royal fashion looks from Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex & more

These royal ladies love dressing up for a day at the races...

Kerry Washington just wore the ultimate Pride outfit on her Instagram account
Megan Bull
kate-ascot-1
Photo: © Getty Images
Each year our favourite royal ladies don their dreamiest dresses and designer hats to head out for a day at the races. One of the Queen's favourite events, Royal Ascot is a major staple of the summer social calendar, attracting a fashionable crowd which often includes The Duchess of Cambridge, The Countess of Wessex, Zara Tindall and more. 

For the first time in the event's 250+ year history, Royal Ascot 2020 will be taking place behind closed doors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Running from Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 June, we're celebrating the big event by taking a trip down memory lane. These are our favourite royal fashion looks of all time...

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge made headlines in 2019 when she stepped out in a periwinkle blue dress from designer, Elie Saab. Pairing her beautiful blue frock with a matching floral hat from Philip Treacy, the stylish royal looked absolutely stunning. 

kate-white-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Kate loves lace and in 2017 she donned a white lacey midi dress from one of her favourite designers - Alexander McQueen.

meghan-markle-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex made her royal debut at Ascot in 2018, wearing a white shirt style dress from Givenchy. Accessorising with black stilettos and a black and white Phillip Treacy hat, Duchess Meghan reminded us of Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady. 

sophie-ascot-jumpsuit
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex certainly turned heads in a fashion-forward navy jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead. The £1,500 ensemble featured flared trousers with front pleats and a waist-cinching buckled belt.

sophie-5
Photo: © Getty Images
Perfect in print, Sophie chose a pale pink dress with a floral pattern and a matching wide-brimmed hat to attend Royal Ascot in 2019. Stunning in another bespoke creation by Emilia Wickstead, the gorgeous royal completed her look with pearl drop earrings.

sophie-6
Photo: © Getty Images
A vision in pink, we're still a little bit obsessed with Sophie's Royal Ascot look from 2017. The Countess looked radiant in a rose-colored midi dress by Emilia Wickstead and a floral hat by Jane Taylor.

princess-diana-pink-purple
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana 

Delivering a masterclass in power dressing, Princess Diana's pink and purple Catherine Walker suit remains iconic to this day. She wore the contrasting ensemble back in 1990, amping up her look with an upturned brim and statement pearl earrings. 

diana-white-suit
Photo: © Getty Images
In 1988, the royal fashion icon stepped out in a white suit complete with a striped scarf by Catherine Walker and a Philip Somerville hat. 

eugenie-ascot-red
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

Ravishing in red, Princess Eugenie enjoyed a day at the races in this vibrant frock from Thornton Bregazzi in 2017.

beatrice-white-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

Effortlessly elegant, Princess Beatrice wowed in a timeless white skater dress and two-tone hat.

beatrice-blue-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
Pretty in pastels, Beatrice headed to Royal Ascot in 2018 wearing a floral Claire Mischevani dress, tan heels, and a matching blue hat by Juliette Botterill. 

queen-10
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen 

The Queen loves streamlined silhouettes and impeccable tailoring, so it's hardly surprising that she donned this white and orange ensemble back in 1976.

queen-12
Photo: © Getty Images
Bringing a pop of colour to the big event, last year her majesty opted for a bright pink coat, which she paired with a floral dress, crisp white gloves, and a matching pink hat. 

camilla-13
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall

Last year, The Duchess of Cornwall made an appearance at day two of Ascot in a pastel dress with a matching coat in the prettiest Tiffany blue. Racecourse ready, she coordinated with a large hat and statement jewels. 

anne-blue-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne

Princess Anne looked as radiant ever in a mint coat, turquoise statin dress and cream pumps in 2019. 

zara-tindall-white-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall looked sophisticated in a white summer dress from Suzannah - a favourite brand of Sophie Wessex - for the 2017 races. Accessorising with a rose-coloured Juliette Botterill hat, white suede heels and a gorgeous grey clutch bag, the stylish royal certainly dressed to impress.

