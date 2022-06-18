Royals rocking chic sunglasses: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more

It’s not often that we see the royals wearing a pair of sunglasses - but when they do, they’re sporting styles to be envious of. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect new pair of sunnies for the summer - why not try a pair that have been given the royal seal of approval?

From Kate Middleton’s Ray-Bans to Meghan Markle’s Stella McCartney shades and Sophie Wessex's signature Illesteva's, we’ve rounded up the best royal sunglasses that are available to shop now - and they’re more affordable than you may think.

Best royal sunglasses

Kate Middleton’s Ray-Ban sunglasses

Ray-Ban Wayferer II Classic, was £184, now £134, Ray-Ban

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted at Wimbledon in 2019 sporting the Ray-Ban 'Wayferer Classics'. Made with a sleek glossy black frame, the 'Wayfarer II' shades feature round frames with the choice of a green or brown tint. Kate’s sunglasses are currently in the sale, and are available to shop for £134.

Ray-Ban Wayferer folding classic, £146, Ray-Ban

Kate doesn’t just have one pair of the Ray-Ban Wayferers in her collection. The wife of Prince William has also been seen in the folding classics in the tortoise shell shade. The sunnies fold into the smallest size - making it possible for the Duchess to pop a pair in her signature Aspinal of London Mayfair bag.

Meghan Markle's Linda Farrow sunglasses

Linda Farrow Newman aviator sunglasses in yellow gold, £655, Linda Farrow

Royal fans went crazy for Meghan's effortlessly glam look at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands earlier this year. She wore a pair of Linda Farrow aviators, which are crafted with 22 carat gold-plated titanium. Stunning!

Ray-Ban aviator gradient, £146, Ray-Ban

If the Linda Farrow sunglasses are out of your budget, these Ray-Bans are so similar to the Duchess's designer shades.

Meghan Markle's Le Specs sunglasses

Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses, £55.86, Shopbop

When Meghan Markle wore her Le Specs sunglasses, they sold out almost immediately. Coming in at £55.86, the affordable shades feature an oversized glossy cat-eye frame with a gorgeous gold trim - and at this price, we’re not surprised at how quickly they fly off the shelves.

Meghan's Stella McCartney sunglasses

Stella McCartney aviator sunglasses, £180, MyTheresa

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning wearing her Stella McCartney aviators as she held her son Archie Harrison back in 2019. The gold sunnies are subtly perforated with Stella McCartney’s signature logo across the brow, detailed onto the slender metal frame. We love the square silhouette and the light brown tinted lenses.

Zara Tindall's Illesteva sunglasses

Illesteva Leonard sunglasses, £157.87, ShopBop

Zara Tindall is often spotted out and about in the same pair of sunglasses, and her signature shades are the Illesteva 'Leonard' sunglasses in tortoise. Featuring round frames and a keyhole bridge, the sunglasses also come with a hard and soft case to ensure they maintain their pristine condition.

Meghan's Finlay & Co sunglasses

Percy light tortoise sunglasses, £150, Finlay & Co

During her first appearance alongside Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017, Meghan was spotted in the Finlay & Co Percy sunglasses in the light tortoise shade. We can see why she would opt for these stunning sunglasses, they're timeless.

Princess Eugenie's Mr Boho sunglasses

Mr Boho Jordaan sunglasses, £54.56, Amazon

Princess Eugenie's go-to pair of statement sunglasses are the Mr Boho 'Jordaan' shades. Although the exact design is not currently available, you can shop the similar colours on Amazon - and for £54.56, the royal-approved sunnies are not to be missed.

Beatrice Borromeo of Monaco Saint Laurent heart-shaped sunglasses

Saint Lauren LouLou heart-shaped sunglasses, £355, MATCHESFASHION

Beatrice Borromeo, who is married to Pierre Casiraghi, the son of Princess Caroline of Monaco, is known as one of the most stylish European royals, and we can see why. We love the heart-shaped frame on these Saint Laurent sunglasses, which she wore to the Monaco F1 Grand Prix in 2019.

