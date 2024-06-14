Princess Kate's unforgettable Trooping the Colour outfits through the years

The Princess of Wales' ongoing absence from the spotlight continues to be felt as she is set to miss Trooping the Colour this weekend.

It has been almost seven months since royal watchers were graced with the Princess' undeniable elegance and sartorial excellence as she continues treatment for cancer in private.

Trooping the Colour has historically played host to some of Princess Kate's most memorable occasionwear moments, with the royal's outfits drawing in just as much attention as the iconic flypast over Buckingham Palace. The ceremonial event, marking the official birthday of the monarch, has typically been an opportunity for royalty to dial up the glamour in their most fabulous finery.

From her candy-pink Alexander McQueen coat dresses to her unexpected emerald moment wearing Singaporean fashion designer Andrew Gn, the mother-of-three has had a number of winning style moments.

Here, HELLO! revisits every one of the Princess of Wales' Trooping the Colour ensembles.

1/ 11 © Chris Jackson 2023: The Princess paid homage to Princess Diana in emerald green The Princess called on Singaporean fashion designer Andrew GN to create a bespoke piece for Trooping the Colour in 2023, cutting a retro figure in a boxy 1980s-inspired silhouette her late mother-in-law was known for. It is thought that the vibrant emerald hue was a very deliberate colour choice for King Charles’ first ever Trooping, as it served as an tribute to the Irish Guards, of which Kate was made colonel. The wife of Prince William positively glowed as she donned a bespoke wide brimmed Philip Treacy hat in green, and Princess Diana’s sapphire earrings.

2/ 11 © Samir Hussein 2022: A royal lady in white For the Trooping the Colour parade for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, the Princess recycled a pristine Alexander McQueen coat dress from her personal collection. She paired it with a wide-brimmed hat from royal milliner Philip Treacy, once again re-wearing the former Princess of Wales' sapphire earrings.

3/ 11 © Samir Hussein 2019: Kate wowed in zesty yellow For 2019's Trooping the Colour, Princess Kate looked gorgeous in a yellow outfit designed by her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The stylish royal added a gorgeous matching yellow fascinator by Philip Treacy, the same one she wore the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

4/ 11 © Max Mumby/Indigo 2018: Princess Kate is a beauty in pastel blue Alexander McQueen We're still a little in love with Princess Kate's gorgeous baby blue dress from 2018's Trooping the Colour. The royal had given birth to Prince Louis just two months before, yet she looked incredible. It was also Duchess Meghan's first time at the annual ceremony. Kate's outfit was by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen, and the dress flattered her figure perfectly. She accessorised with a matching hat by Juliette Botterill and had her hair swept into an elegant chignon.

5/ 11 © Max Mumby/Indigo 2017: Kate was pretty in pink in Alexander McQueen For her seventh Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate opted for her favourite designer Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The Duchess looked stunning in the pink dress with matching fascinator designed by Jane Taylor. In 2017, Kate was joined by by her daughter Princess Charlotte in a pink dress, who twinned with her mother in a pastel pink dress. Kate’s diamond drop earrings were on loan from the late Queen.



6/ 11 © Karwai Tang 2016: Kate recycled her Alexander McQueen coat dress The Princess of Wales is known as one of the most prolific outfit reapeaters in the royal family. In 2016, she did just that, opting for the same Alexander McQueen fit-and-flare coat dress that she wore for Princess Charlotte’s christening. The ensemble was a bespoke piece for the Duchess and she teamed it with the OC 147 hat by Philip Treacy.

7/ 11 © Max Mumby/Indigo 2015: The Princess' post-partum glamour in Catherine Walker Shortly after giving birth to Princess Charlotte, Kate marked her return to royal duties with an appearance at Trooping the Colour. For the occasion, she opted for a Catherine Walker coat dress - the Astrid design. Kate’s mum Carole is a huge fan of Catherine Walker and has stepped out in the designer’s wares for Kate’s wedding, Pippa’s wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2017. Kate teamed her coat dress with a bespoke hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co.and finished off her look with a pair of aquamarine diamond drop earrings.

8/ 11 © Max Mumby/Indigo 2014: Princess Kate's unusual skull dress The Princess of Wales often uses Trooping the Colour as an opportunity to honour her wedding designer. For the occasion in 2014, Kate opted for a light blue suit for the day. If you squint really hard you can see that the jacket features two small McQueen skulls on the front - a trademark design for the design house. She accessorised her look with a dove grey Alexander McQueen clutch bag, and Annoushka pearl drop earrings.

9/ 11 © Max Mumby/Indigo 2013: A pregnant Kate looked lovely in pink Alexander McQueen The Princess' sartorial prowess never flaters, even during her pregnancies, and for the 2015 Trooping the Colour, this was no different. The then-pregnant royal stepped out in a bespoke baby pink coat by Alexander McQueen. With oversized pearl buttons, this was a super pretty addition to her wardrobe. She kept the accessories to a minimum and opted for a recycled hat - she wore the piece to one of the late Queen’s garden parties back in 2012. It’s by Jane Corbett and she teamed it with a grey box clutch and Annoushka pearl earrings.

10/ 11 © Samir Hussein 2012: A royal beauty in blue Erdem For her second Trooping the Colour, Kate looked the belle of the ball in blue. The pale blue dress is by Canadian designer Erdem. A bespoke piece for the Princess, it featured a scooped neckline - reminiscent of Meghan’s Givenchy wedding dress. Kate teamed her gorgeous dress with a hat by milliner Jane Corbett and wore a grey suede clutch bag. And Links of London jewels.