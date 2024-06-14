Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's unforgettable Trooping the Colour outfits will go down in history
Princess Kate's unforgettable Trooping the Colour outfits through the years

The Princess of Wales' rainbow wardrobe is always at it's best during the annual celebration

kate middleton best trooping the colour outfits
HELLO!
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales' ongoing absence from the spotlight continues to be felt as she is set to miss Trooping the Colour this weekend. 

It has been almost seven months since royal watchers were graced with the Princess' undeniable elegance and sartorial excellence as she continues treatment for cancer in private. 

Trooping the Colour has historically played host to some of Princess Kate's most memorable occasionwear moments, with the royal's outfits drawing in just as much attention as the iconic flypast over Buckingham Palace. The ceremonial event, marking the official birthday of the monarch, has typically been an opportunity for royalty to dial up the glamour in their most fabulous finery. 

WATCH: The Princess of Wales' style evolution

From her candy-pink Alexander McQueen coat dresses to her unexpected emerald moment wearing Singaporean fashion designer Andrew Gn, the mother-of-three has had a number of winning style moments.

Here, HELLO! revisits every one of the Princess of Wales' Trooping the Colour ensembles.

The Wales family stood on Buckingham Palace's balcony© Chris Jackson

2023: The Princess paid homage to Princess Diana in emerald green

The Princess called on Singaporean fashion designer Andrew GN to create a bespoke piece for Trooping the Colour in 2023, cutting a retro figure in a boxy 1980s-inspired silhouette her late mother-in-law was known for.

It is thought that the vibrant emerald hue was a very deliberate colour choice for King Charles’ first ever Trooping, as it served as an tribute to the Irish Guards, of which Kate was made colonel.  

The wife of Prince William positively glowed as she donned a bespoke wide brimmed Philip Treacy hat in green, and Princess Diana’s sapphire earrings.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall travels by carriage at Trooping the Colour on June 02, 2022 in London, England.Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign.© Samir Hussein

2022: A royal lady in white

For the Trooping the Colour parade for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, the Princess recycled a pristine Alexander McQueen coat dress from her personal collection. 

She paired it with a wide-brimmed hat from royal milliner Philip Treacy, once again re-wearing the former Princess of Wales' sapphire earrings.

Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear on the balcony during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 08, 2019 in London, England. © Samir Hussein

2019: Kate wowed in zesty yellow

For 2019's Trooping the Colour, Princess Kate looked gorgeous in a yellow outfit designed by her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

The stylish royal added a gorgeous matching yellow fascinator by Philip Treacy, the same one she wore the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England. © Max Mumby/Indigo

2018: Princess Kate is a beauty in pastel blue Alexander McQueen

We're still a little in love with Princess Kate's gorgeous baby blue dress from 2018's Trooping the Colour. 

The royal had given birth to Prince Louis just two months before, yet she looked incredible. 

It was also Duchess Meghan's first time at the annual ceremony. Kate's outfit was by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen, and the dress flattered her figure perfectly.  

She accessorised with a matching hat by Juliette Botterill and had her hair swept into an elegant chignon.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour Parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England. © Max Mumby/Indigo

2017: Kate was pretty in pink in Alexander McQueen

For her seventh Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate opted for her favourite designer Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. 

The Duchess looked stunning in the pink dress with matching fascinator designed by Jane Taylor.

In 2017, Kate was joined by by her daughter Princess Charlotte in a pink dress, who twinned with her mother in a pastel pink dress. Kate’s diamond drop earrings were on loan from the late Queen.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's official 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England. The ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II's annual birthday parade and dates back to the time of Charles II in the 17th Century when the Colours of a regiment were used as a rallying point in battle.© Karwai Tang

2016: Kate recycled her Alexander McQueen coat dress

The Princess of Wales is known as one of the most prolific outfit reapeaters in the royal family. In 2016, she did just that, opting for the same Alexander McQueen fit-and-flare coat dress that she wore for Princess Charlotte’s christening. 

The ensemble was a bespoke piece for the Duchess and she teamed it with the OC 147 hat by Philip Treacy.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015 in London, England. The ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II's annual birthday parade and dates back to the time of Charles II in the 17th Century, when the Colours of a regiment were used as a rallying point in battle.© Max Mumby/Indigo

2015: The Princess' post-partum glamour in Catherine Walker

Shortly after giving birth to Princess Charlotte, Kate marked her return to royal duties with an appearance at Trooping the Colour. 

For the occasion, she opted for a Catherine Walker coat dress - the Astrid design. Kate’s mum Carole is a huge fan of Catherine Walker and has stepped out in the designer’s wares for Kate’s wedding, Pippa’s wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2017.

 Kate teamed her coat dress with a bespoke hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co.and finished off her look with a pair of aquamarine diamond drop earrings.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour, Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Parade on June 14, 2014 in London, England.© Max Mumby/Indigo

2014: Princess Kate's unusual skull dress

The Princess of Wales often uses Trooping the Colour as an opportunity to honour her wedding designer. 

For the occasion in  2014, Kate opted for a light blue suit for the day. 

If you squint really hard you can see that the jacket features two small McQueen skulls on the front - a trademark design for the design house. She accessorised her look with a dove grey Alexander McQueen clutch bag, and Annoushka pearl drop earrings.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony on June 15, 2013 in London, England. © Max Mumby/Indigo

2013: A pregnant Kate looked lovely in pink Alexander McQueen

The Princess' sartorial prowess never flaters, even during her pregnancies, and for the 2015 Trooping the Colour, this was no different.

The then-pregnant royal stepped out in a bespoke baby pink coat by Alexander McQueen. With oversized pearl buttons, this was a super pretty addition to her wardrobe. She kept the accessories to a minimum and opted for a recycled hat - she wore the piece to one of the late Queen’s garden parties back in 2012. It’s by Jane Corbett and she teamed it with a grey box clutch and Annoushka pearl earrings.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge rides in a carriage for the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 16, 2012 in London, England© Samir Hussein

2012: A royal beauty in blue Erdem

For her second Trooping the Colour, Kate looked the belle of the ball in blue. 

The pale blue dress is by Canadian designer Erdem. A bespoke piece for the Princess, it featured a scooped neckline - reminiscent of Meghan’s Givenchy wedding dress

Kate teamed her gorgeous dress with a hat by milliner Jane Corbett and wore a grey suede clutch bag. And Links of London jewels.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour Parade on June 11, 2011 in London, England. © Max Mumby/Indigo

2011: A royal debut in bridal white

For her very first Trooping the Colour, the newly married Duchess of Cambridge, now Princess of Wales, wore a white coat by Alexander McQueen

The coat featured a pleated and tiered skirt, and was priced at the time for £2,290. She teamed her dress with a black hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co.

