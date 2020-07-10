﻿
17 Photos | Fashion

Royal ladies' poignant personalised jewellery collections - from Countess Sophie to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

See their sentimental pieces

Royal ladies' poignant personalised jewellery collections - from Countess Sophie to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
You're reading

Royal ladies' poignant personalised jewellery collections - from Countess Sophie to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

1/17
Next

Celebrities show off their face masks on Instagram - shop the A-list face coverings
Carla Challis
1-meghan-archie-necklace
Photo: © Getty Images
1/17

Royal ladies might be well known for their jewellery collections that boast heirloom pieces, diamond tiaras and exclusive designers, but a lot of the time each item holds a special story - and none more so than the personalised items that these royal women hold close.

Whether it's the Duchess of Cambridge sporting her children's initials around her neck or the Duchess of Sussex wearing son Archie's star sign symbol on a chic pendant, these ladies certainly like to pay tribute to their loved ones with their jewels!

In fact, this royal trend has been around for centuries - even Anne Boleyn was said to favour necklaces with her initials on – so click through our gallery to see the royals wearing their favourite pieces of personalised jewellery...

0-meghan-necklace
2/17

The Duchess of Sussex

Duchess Meghan is arguably the most prolific with her personalised jewellery collection! She was known to wear sweet initial necklaces before her royal wedding to Prince Harry, and was pictured wearing a 'H' and 'M' as early as December 2016.

In July 2019, she made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon wearing a delicate 'A' necklace, in tribute of course to her son Archie. The 'Love Letters' necklace was a generous gift from Verse Fine Jewellery, and is worth around £384.

2-etsy-necklace
3/17

GET THE LOOK: Gold initial necklace, from £74.75, Darling Jewellery Studio @ Etsy

SHOP
3-meghan-necklace-close-up
Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

In September 2019, Meghan was pictured at the US Open Final wearing a beautiful necklace that featured two dog tags, one with the initial 'H' for Harry, and another featuring the letter 'M' for Meghan.

The very special accessory is by Mini Mini Jewels and it's available to buy online with prices starting at £125.

Speaking to HELLO! at the time, the jeweller said: "We are honoured and thrilled that Meghan Markle is wearing our dog tag initial necklace. She is inspiring and will continue to be our style icon. Meghan Markle embodies exactly what our brand stands for and is truly beautiful inside and out."

4-dog-tag-necklace
5/17

GET THE LOOK: Personalised Engraved Dog Tag Necklace, £24, Lisa Angel @ Not On The High Street

SHOP
5-meghan-facebook
Photo: © Facebook
6/17

The Duchess also appears to love her horoscopes, since she loves to pay tribute to Harry and Archie by wearing their star signs, too! She has two Suetables necklaces, one featuring the Taurus symbol which marks Archie's May 6 birthday, and another with the Virgo sign - a nod to her husband's special day on September 15.

She wore her Virgo necklace for a visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver in January 2020.

6-horoscope-necklace
7/17

GET THE LOOK: Horoscope disc necklace, from £49.84, Simple Dainty Jewellery @ Etsy

SHOP
9-sophie-wessex-necklace
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie also has a beautiful personalised necklace, which features an 'E' for her husband, an 'L' for her daughter Lady Louise Windsor and a 'J' for her son, James, Viscount Severn.

10-sophie-wessex-necklace
9/17

A close-up shot of the pretty necklace, which she sometimes adds an extra charm to.

7-kate-engraved-necklace
Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

The Duchess of Cambridge

In a sweet nod to her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Duchess Kate owns a beautiful gold disc necklace featuring their initials. The personalised Gold Midnight Moon design - which was also engraved with three small stars - is from British brand Daniela Draper and retails for £1,070.

8-disc-necklace
11/17

GET THE LOOK: Personalised disc necklace, £36, Bloom Boutique @ Not On The High Street

SHOP
fergie-jewellery
12/17

Sarah, Duchess of York

In the most brilliant mother-of-the-bride move we've seen for a while, Sarah Ferguson accessorised her striking emerald green Emma Louise Design ensemble worn to her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding last October with a bracelet paying tribute to the bride.

The Duchess of York added a stunning gold cuff to her look, which spelt out 'Eugenie' and 'Beatrice' in diamonds. Sarah Ferguson is always very vocal about how proud she is of her daughters, and what better way to show that love than with such a beautiful item!

diana-jewellery
13/17

Princess Diana

Is it us or is Princess Diana's initial necklace just like the ones we've been lusting after on Instagram? Princess Diana wore hers in 1980, when she was Lady Diana Spencer. We love the shorter length of the chain, and Diana's tonal knit and shirt combo.

diana-necklace
14/17

Wearing your heart on your sleeve is one thing but on your necklace? Loving it. Princess Diana wore the cutest pendant after the birth of her first son – a gold medallion engraved with 'William'. The piece was a gift from Prince Charles, and Diana wore it to the Polo in 1983.

kate-jwellery
15/17

Mother-in-law gifts can be interesting but Kate lucked out with this gorgeous bracelet from Camilla – apparently gifted to her after the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William's wedding in 2011.

The gold link charm bracelet features a disc engraved with both of their monograms – a C for Catherine and a coronet with a C for Camilla and a crown on the other side. It's like a friendship bracelet 2.0.

meghan-initial
16/17

Proving she's always one step ahead, Meghan actually wore the initial necklace trend in 2012. Meghan's coin necklace is engraved with an 'M', and the perfect piece to wear every day.

And before she and Prince Harry had made their relationship official to the public, Meghan was seen showing her love for the Prince in 2016 by wearing their initials side by side on a dainty necklace. Cute!

amelia-jewellery
17/17

Lady Amelia Windsor

We're big fans of Lady Amelia Windsor's cool girl style, and her big, bold initial coin necklace is top of our wishlist. Had she been eyeing up Meghan's version?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...