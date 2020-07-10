Royal ladies' poignant personalised jewellery collections - from Countess Sophie to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Royal ladies might be well known for their jewellery collections that boast heirloom pieces, diamond tiaras and exclusive designers, but a lot of the time each item holds a special story - and none more so than the personalised items that these royal women hold close.
Whether it's the Duchess of Cambridge sporting her children's initials around her neck or the Duchess of Sussex wearing son Archie's star sign symbol on a chic pendant, these ladies certainly like to pay tribute to their loved ones with their jewels!
In fact, this royal trend has been around for centuries - even Anne Boleyn was said to favour necklaces with her initials on – so click through our gallery to see the royals wearing their favourite pieces of personalised jewellery...