Duchess Kate and Meghan's summer style: see their sunny wardrobes

The Duchesses know how to nail summer dressing

Sophie Hamilton
kate-middleton-fashion-dress
Photo: © PA
We may be experiencing a very different summer than what we're used to due to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean we should ignore the glorious weather. With lockdown restrictions lifting, we can finally get out and about again, meaning we've got roughly just over a month to wear ALL our favourite sundresses. And who better to look to for style inspo than the beautiful Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex.

While the ladies have very different styles – Kate classic and Meghan more contemporary – the sisters-in-law always get their summer outfits spot on. Let's take a look at some of their best summer outfits…

Duchess of Cambridge

While we haven't seen as much of Kate as we'd like to, the Duchess has still shared a glimpse into her summer wardrobe via video links, and lately, in-person appearances at varying royal visits. In June, Kate visited The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk wearing a beautiful new dress from celebrity favourite label Faithfull The Brand. The frock featured pretty puff sleeves and a pastel floral pattern. Kate teamed her look with one of her favourite pairs of espadrilles - thought to be her Russell & Bromley 'Coco-nut' wedges.

Duchess of Sussex

Meghan has kept a relatively low profile since moving to LA with Prince Harry and their son Archie earlier this year. But last week, she made an online appearance at the Girl Up Leadership Summit wearing a breezy Adam Lippes number, choosing the brand's 'Pinktucked silk crepe de chine' top for the occasion. 

kate wimbledon
Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate wowed us in summer 2019 with her black and white Suzannah dress, which she wore to the Wimbledon tennis championships. We adored her simple-yet-chic frock that featured contrasting black buttons and a black statement belt.

Keeping scrolling for more photos of Kate and Meghan's most stylish summer looks over the years…

meghan blue denim
Duchess of Sussex

Meghan oozed style in her Carolina Herrera denim dress with retro belted waist at the Polo alongside her husband Prince Harry in July 2018.

kate red dress
Duchess of Cambridge

Kate brought all the holiday feels when she stepped out in this gorgeous, chiffon red dress by Alexander McQueen back in July 2017. We loved the off-the-shoulder detail and frilly skirt. Kate wore the dress at The Queen's Birthday Party during a visit to Poland and Germany.

meghan white tux
Duchess of Sussex

Wasn't this dress so stunning on Meghan? The royal wore the mini tux dress by Maggie Marilyn during her tour of New Zealand in October 2018.

kate blue spots
Duchess of Cambridge

Kate was so elegant in this blue spotty dress by Altuzarra in September 2016 when she visited the Heads Together charity with Prince William.

meghan beach dress
Duchess of Sussex

The world fell in love with Meghan's navy striped sundress by Australian designer Martin Grant on her royal tour with Prince Harry in 2018. The couple spent time on Sydney's Bondi Beach during their Australian tour.

kate green
Duchess of Cambridge

What a classic! Kate's stunning green and red poppy-print dress by Prada was a real hit when she visited the Sunken Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace in August 2017.

meghan floral dress
Duchess of Sussex

The wife of Prince Harry looked so pretty in this gorgeous bright floral maxi dress by Figue in October 2018. Meghan visited the University of the South Pacific in Suva.

kate blue floral
Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate was radiant in this pretty white dress with blue poppies by high street store L.K.Bennett during a visit to Keech Hospice Care in Luton in August 2016.

meghan mac
Duchess of Sussex

Meghan was truly sophisticated in this House of Nonie blush mac-dress back in July 2018. The Duchess wore the Canadian designer for a visit to The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at London's Southbank Centre.

