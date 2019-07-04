We may be experiencing a very different summer than what we're used to due to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean we should ignore the glorious weather. With lockdown restrictions lifting, we can finally get out and about again, meaning we've got roughly just over a month to wear ALL our favourite sundresses. And who better to look to for style inspo than the beautiful Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex.
While the ladies have very different styles – Kate classic and Meghan more contemporary – the sisters-in-law always get their summer outfits spot on. Let's take a look at some of their best summer outfits…
Duchess of Cambridge
While we haven't seen as much of Kate as we'd like to, the Duchess has still shared a glimpse into her summer wardrobe via video links, and lately, in-person appearances at varying royal visits. In June, Kate visited The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk wearing a beautiful new dress from celebrity favourite label Faithfull The Brand. The frock featured pretty puff sleeves and a pastel floral pattern. Kate teamed her look with one of her favourite pairs of espadrilles - thought to be her Russell & Bromley 'Coco-nut' wedges.
