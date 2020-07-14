Meghan Markle stuns in her signature blue as she makes landmark speech The Duchess appeared for her first public speaking engagement

The Duchess of Sussex made an online appearance at the Girl Up Leadership Summit on Tuesday afternoon, as she gave an inspiring keynote speech on youth empowerment. Meghan, who marked her first official public speaking job since standing down as a working member of the royal family, chose to wear one of her favourite colours for the important engagement. She teamed her elegant blue outfit with natural, glowing makeup and wore her dark hair down in a sleek and shiny style.

The Duchess joined the likes of Michelle Obama and Priyanka Chopra in speaking at the event, which was founded by the UN Foundation in 2010 as an initiative to help support UN agencies that focus on adolescent girls.

Meghan wore one of her favourite shades of blue for her speech

In her moving speech, Meghan said: "Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm. We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up.

"So use your voice both on and offline to do just that – build each other up, support each other," she added.

Meghan could be wearing a dress from Banana Republic

"There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud. You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that’s what it is - just noise. But your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder."

Duchess Meghan has notably worn this bold shade of blue on a number of occasions since her marriage to Prince Harry – and she appears to have continued the trend with her latest choice.

Meghan loves to wear this bold blue shade

While the royal's outfit hasn't been identified as yet, we have spotted a past-season Banana Republic dress that may be a match – but watch this space for updates!