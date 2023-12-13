7 times royal ladies rocked timeless bodycon dresses: From Princess Kate's red carpet gown to Princess Diana's revenge dress

The best dressed royal ladies are never afraid to experiment when it comes to rocking a versatile wardrobe of silhouettes - from dramatic ball gowns to fluttering tiered frocks and tailored power suits.

Occasionally, the royal style set turns to the timeless bodycon, which originated in the 90s from the now-archival 'bandage dress'.

The likes of the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlene and more royal ladies have been seen sporting a silhouette-hugging bodycon dress in recent years - chic, classic and unfussy.

Whether it's on the red carpet or at an official royal engagement, we can trust the royalty's sartorial mavens to know how to finesse a fitted dress. Keep scrolling for the proof…

Royal ladies rocking bodycon dresses

Princess Kate's Hollywood moment © Getty The Princess of Wales had a show-stopping sartorial moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London, in May 2022. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous bodycon Roland Mouret dress with a Bardot neckline. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her elegant décolletage.

Meghan Markle's electric blue bodycon dress © Getty The Duchess of Sussex truly wowed us all when she stepped out in her Victoria Beckham fitted T-shirt dress during one of her last visits to the UK before stepping down as a senior royal in 2020. The wife of Prince Harry teamed the timeless number with a slicked-back ponytail and smokey makeup, adding petrol blue accessories.

Duchess Sophie's Victoria Beckham dress © Fred Duval The Duchess of Edinburgh also owns the very same Victoria Beckham dress in a bold orange shade, and wore it long before Meghan. Duchess Sophie stepped out in the bodycon number back in 2015, at the annual BGC charity day - looking incredible, might we add!

Princess Beatrice's Paris Fashion Week moment © Pascal Le Segretain Princess Beatrice tends to opt for ultra-feminine, romantic silhouettes nowadays, favouring brands like SelfPortrait and ME+EM for their flattering florals and shapely ruffles. Back in 2012, however, the mother-of-one was all about the bodycon, stunning in a cherry red dress for an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's lace dress © Keystone Believe it or not, even Her Late Majesty The Queen once wore a lace dress with an ultra-fitted silhouette. The late monarch chose this slim-fitting white lace dress for a garden party in Sydney, Australia in 1954.



Princess Diana's revenge dress © Anwar Hussein Arguably the most iconic bodycon dress of all time is Princess Diana's so-called 'revenge dress'. Her low-cut, figure-hugging mini dress, made by lesser-known Greek designer Christina Stambolian, would go on to become one of her most memorable – dubbed the 'revenge' dress – since her bombshell outing was perfectly timed with the release of Prince Charles' candid ITV interview with Jonathan Dimbleby, in which he confessed to being unfaithful during their marriage.