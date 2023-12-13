Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal ladies rocking vampy bodycon dresses: From Kate Middleton's red carpet gown to Princess Diana's revenge dress

7 times royal ladies rocked timeless bodycon dresses: From Princess Kate's red carpet gown to Princess Diana's revenge dress

Even the late Queen Elizbeth II once opted for a silhouette-hugging gown...

Royals wearing bodycon dresses
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
The best dressed royal ladies are never afraid to experiment when it comes to rocking a versatile wardrobe of silhouettes - from dramatic ball gowns to fluttering tiered frocks and tailored power suits.

Occasionally, the royal style set turns to the timeless bodycon, which originated in the 90s from the now-archival 'bandage dress'. 

The likes of the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlene and more royal ladies have been seen sporting a silhouette-hugging bodycon dress in recent years - chic, classic and unfussy. 

Whether it's on the red carpet or at an official royal engagement, we can trust the royalty's sartorial mavens to know how to finesse a fitted dress. Keep scrolling for the proof…

Royal ladies rocking bodycon dresses

Princess Kate's Hollywood moment

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Top Gun: Maverick" Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)© Getty

The Princess of Wales had a show-stopping sartorial moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London, in May 2022.

Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous bodycon Roland Mouret dress with a Bardot neckline. 

The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her elegant décolletage. 

Meghan Markle's electric blue bodycon dress

Prince Harry and Meghan attend The Endeavour Fund Awards in March 2020© Getty

The Duchess of Sussex truly wowed us all when she stepped out in her Victoria Beckham fitted T-shirt dress during one of her last visits to the UK before stepping down as a senior royal in 2020. 

The wife of Prince Harry teamed the timeless number with a slicked-back ponytail and smokey makeup, adding petrol blue accessories. 

Duchess Sophie's Victoria Beckham dress

Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends the annual BGC Global Chariry Day at BGC Partners on September 11, 2015 in London, England.© Fred Duval

The Duchess of Edinburgh also owns the very same Victoria Beckham dress in a bold orange shade, and wore it long before Meghan. 

Duchess Sophie stepped out in the bodycon number back in 2015, at the annual BGC charity day - looking incredible, might we add!

Princess Beatrice's Paris Fashion Week moment

Princess Beatrice of York attends the Elie Saab Ready to Wear Spring / Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week at Espace Ephemere Tuileries on October 5, 2011 in Paris, France. © Pascal Le Segretain

Princess Beatrice tends to opt for ultra-feminine, romantic silhouettes nowadays, favouring brands like SelfPortrait and ME+EM for their flattering florals and shapely ruffles.

Back in 2012, however, the mother-of-one was all about the bodycon, stunning in a cherry red dress for an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's lace dress

Queen Elizabeth II wears a slim-fitting white lace dress to a garden party in Sydney, Australia, before leaving for Tasmania on the liner 'SS Gothic', February 1954. Her hat is of black tulle with three feathers. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)© Keystone

Believe it or not, even Her Late Majesty The Queen once wore a lace dress with an ultra-fitted silhouette. The late monarch chose this slim-fitting white lace dress for a garden party in Sydney, Australia in 1954.

Princess Diana's revenge dress

Diana, Princess of Wales, wore her famous black "revenge dress" commissioned from Christina Stambolian, to attend the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery on November 20, 1994© Anwar Hussein

Arguably the most iconic bodycon dress of all time is Princess Diana's so-called 'revenge dress'. 

Her low-cut, figure-hugging mini dress, made by lesser-known Greek designer Christina Stambolian, would go on to become one of her most memorable – dubbed the 'revenge' dress – since her bombshell outing was perfectly timed with the release of Prince Charles' candid ITV interview with Jonathan Dimbleby, in which he confessed to being unfaithful during their marriage.

Princess Charlene's regal gala dress

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends a Gala at the Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day on November 19, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.© SC Pool - Corbis

Princess Charlene of Monaco's sartorial prowess is unmatched, particularly when there's a gala involved. 

At a gala at the Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day in 2022, the platinum blonde royal opted for a regal royal blue fitted gown, which hugged her silhouette and cascaded into a fishtail skirt.

