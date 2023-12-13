7 times royal ladies rocked timeless bodycon dresses: From Princess Kate's red carpet gown to Princess Diana's revenge dress

The best dressed royal ladies are never afraid to experiment when it comes to rocking a versatile wardrobe of silhouettes - from dramatic ball gowns to fluttering tiered frocks and tailored power suits.
Occasionally, the royal style set turns to the timeless bodycon, which originated in the 90s from the now-archival 'bandage dress'.
Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous bodycon Roland Mouret dress with a Bardot neckline.
The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her elegant décolletage.
Meghan Markle's electric blue bodycon dress
The Duchess of Sussex truly wowed us all when she stepped out in her Victoria Beckham fitted T-shirt dress during one of her last visits to the UK before stepping down as a senior royal in 2020.
The wife of Prince Harry teamed the timeless number with a slicked-back ponytail and smokey makeup, adding petrol blue accessories.
Duchess Sophie's Victoria Beckham dress
The Duchess of Edinburgh also owns the very same Victoria Beckham dress in a bold orange shade, and wore it long before Meghan.
Duchess Sophie stepped out in the bodycon number back in 2015, at the annual BGC charity day - looking incredible, might we add!
Princess Beatrice's Paris Fashion Week moment
Princess Beatrice tends to opt for ultra-feminine, romantic silhouettes nowadays, favouring brands like SelfPortrait and ME+EM for their flattering florals and shapely ruffles.
Back in 2012, however, the mother-of-one was all about the bodycon, stunning in a cherry red dress for an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
The late Queen Elizabeth II's lace dress
Believe it or not, even Her Late Majesty The Queen once wore a lace dress with an ultra-fitted silhouette. The late monarch chose this slim-fitting white lace dress for a garden party in Sydney, Australia in 1954.
Her low-cut, figure-hugging mini dress, made by lesser-known Greek designer Christina Stambolian, would go on to become one of her most memorable – dubbed the 'revenge' dress – since her bombshell outing was perfectly timed with the release of Prince Charles' candid ITV interview with Jonathan Dimbleby, in which he confessed to being unfaithful during their marriage.
At a gala at the Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day in 2022, the platinum blonde royal opted for a regal royal blue fitted gown, which hugged her silhouette and cascaded into a fishtail skirt.