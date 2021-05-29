This ruby and diamond floral bandeau necklace was bought from Boucheron in 1907 by Mrs. Ronald Greville, who willed her jewellery to the Queen Mother on her death in 1942.
Given to the Queen by her parents as a wedding gift, the long necklace was shortened by the monarch, yet its size still made it a difficult piece to wear and by the 1980s, it was put away. In July 2017, it reappeared around Kate's neck at the Spanish state visit banquet.
The Queen may have been inspired - less than a year later, she wore it to the Commonwealth dinner in April 2018.