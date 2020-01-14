Will Meghan Markle wear a tiara again after stepping back as a senior royal?

Meghan Markle dazzled the world when she wore Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara on her wedding day in May 2018, but some royal fans have been left wondering whether we'll ever see the Duchess of Sussex wear the jewels again, following the Sussexes' announcement to step back as senior royals. Tiaras are typically only worn by royal women for diplomatic receptions, state banquets and the state opening of Parliament, which only the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall usually attend.

While Prince Harry and Meghan say they will continue to support the Queen going forward, details of what their future roles will be are still being finalised, following the summit at Sandringham on Monday. On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced there will be a state visit from the Emperor and Empress of Japan in spring 2020, with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako set to stay at Windsor Castle.

While further details are still to be announced, there is likely to be a state banquet, which would mean white-tie and tiaras. It's not known if Harry and Meghan will attend formal events in future at this stage, but if so, the Japan state visit may be the next time we see the Duchess wear a tiara.

The Sussexes were on their royal tour of Australia when the Netherlands state visit took place in October 2018 and Meghan was on maternity leave after giving birth to baby Archie when US President Donald Trump visited in June 2019. The couple have not previously attended the Queen's Diplomatic Corps Reception, which takes place annually in December.

The stunning tiara Meghan wore on her wedding day dates back to 1932. It features a detachable floral-shaped brooch at its centre, given to the Queen's grandmother Queen Mary as a wedding present in 1893 by the County of Lincoln. The centrepiece is surrounded by nine smaller diamonds and the bandeau part of the tiara is made up of 11 intricate glittering sections, including ovals and pave set with large and small diamonds. Queen Mary bequeathed the bandeau and brooch to the Queen upon her death in 1953.

