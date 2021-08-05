Skechers just dropped its new kids shoes for term time – see 10 of the most comfortable but cool styles here In partnership with Skechers

The start of the school term is looming, and for many children that’ll mean a shiny new pair of shoes alongside a freshly-filled pencil case. But as a parent you won’t want to put a foot wrong – there are uniform guidelines to consider plus cost, quality, and durability to weigh up.

Look to footwear giant Skechers for an array of smart, supportive back to school shoe styles that toe the line between meeting uniform regulations and the type of styles that your child will actually want to wear – especially after an unpredictable year navigating their way in and out of lockdowns.

From slip-on Oxord sneakers to adorable Mary Janes, we've compiled the 10 best styles that both kids and parents will love...

10 best back to school kids shoes

Uno Lite Vendox shoe, £40, Skechers

A great hybrid between smart and casual, these shoes combine the appeal of a slip-on fashion sneaker with the slick appearance of a more formal style. The platform wedge cushioned midsole adds height whilst providing good shock absorbance for lunchtimes spent having a kickabout in the playground.

Microstrides School Sweetheart shoe, £39, Skechers

Emblazoned with a cute bow design, these classically sweet Mary Jane style shoes will look the part whilst keeping children comfortable and supported. The padded collar and soft fabric shoe lining combine with a shock absorbing midsole and smooth clean duraleather outer for a chic appearance.

Microspec Classroom Cutie shoe, £40, Skechers

Sporty meets smart with these slip-on stretch laced shoes, complete with a Velcro strap on a loop side closure and signature S logo on the side. The flexible nonmarking outsole promises durability and low cost per wear.

Uno Lite Delodox shoe, £37, Skechers

This always on-trend lace-up sneaker features an embossed synthetic upper and Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles to keep cool during school. They’re also machine washable making life easier for mum or dad.

Omne Class Star shoe, £39, Skechers

Another versatile option, these leather-texture finish sneakers feature subtle star-shaped perforations for added cooling and a smooth, easy clean upper. They also come with the option of smiley face star-eyed emoji laces for added fun on dress down Fridays.

Elite Flex Wasick shoe, £42, Skechers

Offering comfort and a go-with everything aesthetic, these slip-on sneakers will appear to the budding sports player. The chic knit mesh with no visible seam and dark charcoal tone mean they’re still smart enough for the classroom, too.

Bounder Zallow shoe, £34, Skechers

With a sleek, soft engineered knit mesh fabric and memory foam insole, these highly flexible and sporty sneakers will provide all-day comfort for energetic kids.

City Point Merdox shoe, £45, Skechers

With a lace-up Oxford sneaker design, this style offers easy comfort with cushioned insoles whilst remaining formal with their flexible nonmarking outer and a solid colour finish. An ideal option for youngsters trying school uniform for the first time.

Gorun 600 Zexor shoe, £40, Skechers

Suitable for walks to school, training and playtime, the responsive cushioning midsole and breathable mesh upper of this style offers versatility and brilliant value. Micro perforations help keep little feet cool, and with a Velcro strap and slip on stretch laced design, kids will find changing in and out of them easy work.

Microstrides Class Spirit shoe, £40, Skechers

Little ones will stride back to school in style with these glam Mary Janes, complete with perforation detailing, easy Velcro strap and soft fabric lining. They'll be the best dressed returning guest!

