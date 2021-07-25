﻿
carol vorderman red halterneck

Carol Vorderman shows off incredible curves in red swimsuit

The presenter looked stunning as always

Diane Shipley

Carol Vorderman will no doubt have wowed her fans with a new photo she posted on Sunday, which saw her look both stylish and relaxed.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared the photo of herself enjoying her weekend.

In the picture, Carol could be seen in a low cut, figure-flattering red one-piece as she lay back and relaxed, leaning against what appeared to be a pillow.

The glamorous star's hair looked lightly-tousled and slightly damp and there were some splashes of water on her chest.

The 60-year-old captioned the image: "Chillin," adding two Welsh flags.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman dons a bikini to tackle a home DIY project

She's clearly still enjoying her time in Wales, where she owns a holiday home in addition to her spacious house in Bristol.

Over the past few days, Carol has shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of her time spent walking and paddleboarding locally, along with photos and videos showing off the gorgeous views from her balcony, which are truly envy-inducing.

carol vorderman red swimsuit

Carol shared the behind-the-scenes photo on social media

The star is also no stranger to looking stunning in red.

Earlier in the week, she modelled a red vest top with shorts that showed off her toned legs.

On Saturday, meanwhile, she looked stylish in a red dress as she headed for a stint on Radio Wales.

The former Countdown co-host wore a bold strapless frock that cinched in at the waist and skimmed her famous curves, which she teamed with a matching long-sleeved shrug and a large necklace with a cross design in homage to the British and Irish rugby union team.

carol vorderman red dress

The star always looks fabulous in red

Posting a mirror selfie of her outfit, the mum-of-two wrote: "Off to do that radio thang @bbc Radio Wales… AND supporting @britishandirishlions."

Her collection of figure-hugging outfits mean that Carol always looks great, even when she goes kayaking, which she did on Friday, sending followers wild with a photo of herself wearing a skin-tight sleeveless wetsuit.

