Maria Menounos takes Kelly Ripa's Live seat in the chicest cropped co-ord The host wowed when she appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan

Maria Menounos never hesitates to show off her stellar style, and such was the case again when she returned to Live With Kelly and Ryan to co-host the show in Kelly Ripa’s absence.

The veteran host wowed as she hit the stage in the best girl boss chic ensemble, rocking a cropped zip-up top paired with a matching high-waist skirt. She finished the look with strappy clear heels and gold drop earrings.

Maria stunned in the monochromatic ensemble we want in our closets right now

Maria also rocked her hair in a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle as she chatted with Ryan Seacrest about the day’s hot topics.

Although Maria hasn’t revealed where she got the look just yet, we’re keeping our eyes open for it. It is the unexpected summer staple we love.

Maria’s appearance comes just a day after fellow fashionista Tamron Hall sat in for Kelly wearing a blue and white printed wrap dress that came complete with puff sleeves and a tie waist that flattered her figure.

Tamron subbed for Kelly on Tuesday in a dreamy printed wrap dress

Tamron also added a pop of color with neon yellow hoop earrings and stiletto heels.

Fans went wild over the look, with several writing: “Love her dress!” Another added: “Love her smile!

The veteran journalist served as a guest co-host on the show after Kelly took time off to enjoy a summer vacation. Tamron not only took on hosting duties on Live but on her own daytime TV show too (further proof that she’s a total boss!).

Kelly shared a photo of her husband Mark Consuelos during their Hamptons vacation

Kelly took a brief break from posting on social media during her time away, but she popped back up last Sunday with a photo she shared in her Instagram Story that showed her husband Mark Consuelos sitting in front of a picturesque beach backdrop.

By the looks of the photo, the duo is enjoying some fun in the sun at one of their favorite summer vacation spots - the Hamptons.

"Sunday night vibes with @instaconsuelos," she captioned the post.

Kelly and Mark often spend time at their Hamptons home, which affords them a quick escape from the city.

