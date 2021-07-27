Ciara makes exciting announcement in a neon blue look you’ll want asap Fans can’t stop swooning over it.

Ciara took our breaths away with her resort style during her dreamy trip to Italy, and now that she's back stateside, she’s rocking a tracksuit we want to pack in our suitcases for every vacation.

The Level Up songstress shared a photo on Instagram that showed her lying in the middle of several colorful book bags rocking a neon blue tracksuit complete with a zip-up jacket and matching pants.

Ciara was surrounded by backpacks from her upcoming Dare to Roam company

The outfit looks so cozy - and perfect for plane rides, considering you can wear a lightweight top underneath the jacket and take it off when you arrive at your tropical destination.

The tracksuit and bookbags are all from Ciara’s upcoming Dare to Roam company, which specializes in pandemic-chic antimicrobial travel gear.

“Don’t miss out on the first @daretoroam drop! It’s so good. Link in bio for exclusive access #DareToRoam,” she captioned the photo.

Fans went wild over the snap, with one writing: YAAAAAASSS TAKE MY MONEY!” Another added: “Congratulations! The universe thanks you for bringing environmentally friendly products."

Ciara revealed that the brand would be launching its first drop on Aug. 11

The Prodigy Backpacks surrounding Ciara are 100% ethically produced and 99% effective in killing bacteria. They suppress mold growth and mildew too, which helps eliminate odors, discoloration, and deterioration, according to the brand’s site.

We’re crossing our fingers Ciara’s tracksuit will be a part of the drop too.

The mom-of-three originally announced the launch of Dare to Roam last week in an Instagram post that showed her wearing a hooded sweatshirt and toting the Prodigy Backpack.

Dare to Roam specializes in antimicrobial travel gear

“I’m excited to share a cool new project I’ve been working on to help you rebuild your confidence as you Dare To Roam. @daretoroam launching 8.11.21,” she captioned the photo.

We can’t wait to see everything that the first drop has in store!

